Roadmap To Sustainability: “How Covid Impacts Sustainability”

This exclusive 3-part series Roundtable Forum is designed to bring industry experts, business leaders to unite together in exchanging and sharing views, ideas, and their expertise around the globe. Nicky Dare to host Roundtable Forum | Roadmap To Sustainability “How Covid Impacts Sustainability”

How COVID has changed our world of tomorrow completely.

Business leaders and industry experts from around the world joined Dare’s 3-part series Roundtable Forum to exchange and share their ideas, insights in how covid impacting sustainability in their respective regions. Panelists from North America USA, Canada, South America Brazil, Northern Europe Denmark, Australia, South Africa, Netherlands, and India.

What have we learned in these past few months? Nearly half year of 2020 has passed. We recognize the entire world from all aspects are facing financial, emotional, and operational challenges brought on by this infamous virus named COVID-19.

Covid has massively affected multi dimension aspects in our world: Health, Economy, Job Security, Food Security, and Sustainability.

Although we have had previous pandemics in our lifetime, but humanity has never experienced anything like this.

Throughout 7 continents around the world, never been in history – human history — we are seeing so much relentless efforts in focusing trying to solve a single problem, as we are coming together with a solution.

Doctors, Scientists, medical experts around the globe put all they have to combat this pandemic finding a vaccine. Then we have more challenges ahead when vaccines are here. Do we have infrastructures for delivery to the masses? How are we doing this to billions of people?

Hosted and organized by iDARE® 501(c)(3) nonprofit with its grassroots mission to educate and mobilize resources to disaster risk reduction and sustainability. www.iDAREworld.org

Series 1:

  • Dr. Matthew Burke Ph.D, Retired Combat Veteran, Founder of 10 CAN Inc.
  • Ramon Rahangmetan Co-Founder of Circle of Sustainable Europe – Netherlands
  • Mohammed Alghurabi P.E., Michigan Department of Transportation
  • Frank Kelly Growth Expert in Leadership, Business, and Career Development in Texas

Series 2:

  • Nick (Naeem) Noorani Expert on improving immigrant outcomes in Canada since 1998 – Canada
  • Dr Jerry Gule Chief Executive Officer Institute of People Management (IPM), South Africa
  • David Johnston Chief Executive Officer Weleda Australia – Australia

Series 3:

  • Dr. Michael Barbera Chief Behavioral Officer @ Clicksuasion Labs | Dynamic Speaker & Teacher of Consumer Psychology – North Carolina
  • Arlene Kiefer APD Advocate Prime Dispute Ambassador of South America at Brāv Conflict Management -Brazil
  • Michelle Quick Global Leadership Mentor. HealthAmbassador. Zinzino -Denmark
  • Pallavi Jain Founder Director- BeyondEdge Infosolution Center Director – Code Ninjas – India

Disaster does not recognize who or what you are. Disaster does not recognize your title, your age, your financial status, your social status, your political status, your gender, faith, and ethnicity. We must come and unite together.” -Nicky Dare, founder of iDARE®, DARE Education, Advocate to Safety, Preparedness and Sustainability.

We are figuring it out collectively as humanity. Already nearly 5 months many things have started unfolding before us; reorienting our relationship to government, to the outside world, to ways we do business, working, even to each other. Adapting to the new normal, flexible use of technology to stay connected and communication, less polarization, and somewhat revived appreciation of life’s simplicity, mostly for the outdoors.

None of us know exactly what will present ahead of us, the unknown ways of government, healthcare, economy, our lifestyles, places of work and many more.

Some of the discussions highlighting on: more restraints on mass consumption, stronger domestic supply chains, and perhaps hunger for diversion where humanity seeks for community and support system.

It is a way for us to take time for self-reflection to going back to basics in our lives. Or perhaps for us to go back to learn to take care of each other and what matters most in our lives, in a space we share together call home.

Perhaps working from home is not bad after all, and in some cases (because of no more commuting minus traffic and travel time) it does improve productivity.

Here are some provoking thoughts and concerns to consider:

Has climate change and Covid somehow intersected along the way?

What and how can sustainability expedite to recovery?

How are we staying sustainable for our business and our family?

What are our strategies and tactics to cope and deal with this moving target?

What would we do differently to prepare for next time?

But for now, this famous virus is disrupting our lives, our freedom, and impacting sustainability.

There are many questions remain unanswered.

Our world is changing and it is changing rapidly. We must be able to adapt and sustain ourselves from these changes… socially, culturally, environmentally… ” -Nicky DARE, Advocate for Disaster Preparedness

In early September, Ms. Nicky Dare will continue to host the 3-part series Roundtable Forum | Roadmap To Sustainability “How Covid Impacts Sustainability.” The previous 3-part series have been completed and will resume in September. More dates are to be announced. This is an invitation only. To request your free access, please visit our LinkedIn page:

https://LinkedIn.com/in/NickyDare

https://LinkedIn.com/company/iDAREworld

    NickyDare, Founder, Educator, Author, Advocate for Disaster Preparedness at iDARE® Inc., and DARE Education

    Nicky Dare is a seasoned multi-disciplinary professional with extensive experience in business development and strategic planning executive. Her success as a consultant and corporate coach has led her all around the world where she's transformed individuals and businesses alike. Ms. Dare’s robust skillset is not merely limited to office settings. She’s founded three different organizations; Global Meta Management Consultants, Dare Education, and iDARE® Inc. The latter two focuses on personal development in the form of safety preparedness education. As a skilled marksman, Ms. Dare believes that knowledge surrounding emergency preparedness and firearm expertise is paramount. Her non-profit, iDARE® Inc., was born out of a vision from the most powerful mentor in her life; her father. He instilled the importance of living life filled with truth and purpose. Operating off these pillars, iDARE® Inc. is dedicated to helping development communities, empowering women, and educating children that have been impacted by disasters. It is apparent that Ms. Dare's "pillars of excellence" derived from her family values and strong academic and education background including her grandfather who was a prominent figure and reputable District Attorney ‘Jaksa’ in Indonesia.

    Nicky Dare has a wide range of skills and a deep well of knowledge that she wishes to share with the world. Her book, The Audacity of Veracity, looks at how to create a life filled with health and happiness. This recent publication joins her webinar series on personal development, Safety and Survival: Personal Preparedness Assessment. She's also launched a podcast and does various speaking events, all as a means to share her powerful messages with as many people as possible. A passionate philanthropist, incredible personal life coach, and highly-effective corporate consultant, Ms. Dare truly makes a positive impact on the lives of everyone she meets by helping them to live with a purpose and passion.

    She is proud to be a multilingual women's advocate, supporting her community on the committees of various charities and networking organizations. Dare's books and the startup of the iDARE® organization have been fully funded by her late father who has been the ultimate mentor and inspiration in her life.

    As an international consultant, speaker, author, and transformationist for over three decades, Ms. Nicky Dare has been helping people transform their lives and organizations through her grassroots and authentic works.

    Learn more about iDARE's grassroots works: www.iDAREworld.org
    Nicky Dare's website: www.NickyDare.com

