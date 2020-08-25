Roadmap To Sustainability: “How Covid Impacts Sustainability”

How COVID has changed our world of tomorrow completely.





Business leaders and industry experts from around the world joined Dare’s 3-part series Roundtable Forum to exchange and share their ideas, insights in how covid impacting sustainability in their respective regions. Panelists from North America USA, Canada, South America Brazil, Northern Europe Denmark, Australia, South Africa, Netherlands, and India.

What have we learned in these past few months? Nearly half year of 2020 has passed. We recognize the entire world from all aspects are facing financial, emotional, and operational challenges brought on by this infamous virus named COVID-19.

Covid has massively affected multi dimension aspects in our world: Health, Economy, Job Security, Food Security, and Sustainability.

Although we have had previous pandemics in our lifetime, but humanity has never experienced anything like this.

Throughout 7 continents around the world, never been in history – human history — we are seeing so much relentless efforts in focusing trying to solve a single problem, as we are coming together with a solution.

Doctors, Scientists, medical experts around the globe put all they have to combat this pandemic finding a vaccine. Then we have more challenges ahead when vaccines are here. Do we have infrastructures for delivery to the masses? How are we doing this to billions of people?

Series 1:

Dr. Matthew Burke Ph.D, Retired Combat Veteran, Founder of 10 CAN Inc.

Ramon Rahangmetan Co-Founder of Circle of Sustainable Europe – Netherlands

Mohammed Alghurabi P.E., Michigan Department of Transportation

Frank Kelly Growth Expert in Leadership, Business, and Career Development in Texas

Series 2:

Nick (Naeem) Noorani Expert on improving immigrant outcomes in Canada since 1998 – Canada

Dr Jerry Gule Chief Executive Officer Institute of People Management (IPM), South Africa

David Johnston Chief Executive Officer Weleda Australia – Australia

Series 3:

Dr. Michael Barbera Chief Behavioral Officer @ Clicksuasion Labs | Dynamic Speaker & Teacher of Consumer Psychology – North Carolina

Arlene Kiefer APD Advocate Prime Dispute Ambassador of South America at Brāv Conflict Management -Brazil

Michelle Quick Global Leadership Mentor. HealthAmbassador. Zinzino -Denmark

Pallavi Jain Founder Director- BeyondEdge Infosolution Center Director – Code Ninjas – India

“Disaster does not recognize who or what you are. Disaster does not recognize your title, your age, your financial status, your social status, your political status, your gender, faith, and ethnicity. We must come and unite together.” -Nicky Dare, founder of iDARE®, DARE Education, Advocate to Safety, Preparedness and Sustainability.

We are figuring it out collectively as humanity. Already nearly 5 months many things have started unfolding before us; reorienting our relationship to government, to the outside world, to ways we do business, working, even to each other. Adapting to the new normal, flexible use of technology to stay connected and communication, less polarization, and somewhat revived appreciation of life’s simplicity, mostly for the outdoors.

None of us know exactly what will present ahead of us, the unknown ways of government, healthcare, economy, our lifestyles, places of work and many more.

Some of the discussions highlighting on: more restraints on mass consumption, stronger domestic supply chains, and perhaps hunger for diversion where humanity seeks for community and support system.

It is a way for us to take time for self-reflection to going back to basics in our lives. Or perhaps for us to go back to learn to take care of each other and what matters most in our lives, in a space we share together call home.

Perhaps working from home is not bad after all, and in some cases (because of no more commuting minus traffic and travel time) it does improve productivity.

Here are some provoking thoughts and concerns to consider:

Has climate change and Covid somehow intersected along the way?

What and how can sustainability expedite to recovery?

How are we staying sustainable for our business and our family?

What are our strategies and tactics to cope and deal with this moving target?

What would we do differently to prepare for next time?

But for now, this famous virus is disrupting our lives, our freedom, and impacting sustainability.

There are many questions remain unanswered.

“Our world is changing and it is changing rapidly. We must be able to adapt and sustain ourselves from these changes… socially, culturally, environmentally… ” -Nicky DARE, Advocate for Disaster Preparedness

