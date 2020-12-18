Rising Star and Entrepreneur LaNease Adams: 5 Steps We Must Take To Truly Create An Inclusive, Representative, and Equitable Society

Let’s respect one another’s differences. Far too often, we see someone that looks different than us, or speaks different than us, and we look down on them and treat them badly or shun them. Instead, let’s try to open our minds and possibly learn from them. Having this type of attitude will greatly affect our interactions and make them more positive.

I had the pleasure of interviewing LaNease Adams.

Known for being the “first kiss” in the very first season of ABC’s dating TV series, “The Bachelor.” In addition to her acting career, LaNease Adams is also an entrepreneur and filmmaker, creating a soap line — Fountain of Youth and recently releasing a short film Heaven’s Revenge.

Born and raised in Los Angeles, CA, LaNease attended a private Catholic school for the majority of her life. She later went on the graduate from Sonoma State University, majoring in Computer Science and minoring in Theater. It was her love for acting which led her to pursue a career in the industry. She trained with acting coaches such as Aaron Speiser (Coach to Will Smith, Jennifer Lopez & Mandy Moore) and Ivana Chubbuck (Halle Berry, Charlize Theron & Brad Pitt). In the late 90s she started off by appearing on dating shows such as “Change of Heart” and “The 5th Wheel.” Having a vivacious personality, LaNease would continuously make a lasting impression on casting directors, which led her to get a call about being a contestant on the very first season of what would become a TV phenomenon — ABC’s “The Bachelor” with Alex Michel. She made TV history scoring the first kiss on “The Bachelor” and went on to be 1 of 8 contestants but got sent home before “hometown dates.”

After a few years and bumps along the road, LaNease has become an inspiration to others by speaking out on topics such as equality, self-care, and health and wellness.

She’s now focusing on her businesses, love for film and continuous journey of health and wellness. She’s focused on fitness and can be spotted either outdoors hiking at Runyon Canyon or at Equinox gym on the treadmill or by the weights. She also helps support organizations such as PETA and the ASPCA, out of her love for animals.

Thank you so much for doing this with us LaNease! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you. Can you tell us a bit about where you grew up?

Thank you so much for having me! I love what Authority Magazine is about, and it’s a pleasure to contribute my positive lessons that I’ve learned so far in my life.

I grew up in Los Angeles, the city of angels. Living in Los Angeles meant that you were always around different races, and different cultures, so growing up, that was absolutely normal to me. I was always a curious child, and that led me to make friends of different races and backgrounds early on in my life.

Is there a particular person that made a significant impact on you to pursue a career in the entertainment industry? Can you share a story or explain why they had that impact on you?

Wow, I’ve never really thought about that! But if I had to say one person that opened that door, it would have to be my 4th grade teacher, Mrs. Foster. Mrs. Foster cast me in the lead role of our school’s Christmas play, although I’d never really thought about acting before. I can still remember performing that night — making the audience laugh and having their attention as they watched our play unfold. The excitement of that play has never left my mind, and neither has the desire to continue to entertain people.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

Goodness, I am literally a walking book of quotes! When I went through a very rough period in my life, I sought wisdom from books, and also some smart people that I had access to, and I made it through that period with a lot of quotes to apply to life and it’s experiences. What I learned about quotes is that there is a reason why they last through generations, and that is because they are genuinely helpful tools. It’s hard to pick one, but if I had to choose one I’d choose “Trust the Process.” I chose that because as we go through life, and we have a particular goal that we are working on to achieve, we will no doubt face many obstacles. Some days we may not feel good enough, or we may be doubtful, but what I finally learned is that in order to achieve anything, you must have a plan, and then trust the process. Trusting the process will keep you going on those days where you want to give up.

How do you define “Positivity” and how it plays a role in your life and career?

I define positivity as “the act of looking on the bright-side.” I would have to say that anything that I have ever achieved and ever will achieve, has been due to my desire to do my best to remain positive. The world can be a very tough place at times, and if you do not make it a point to be intentionally positive about the future, you can easily become stagnant and angry, and those traits will never help get you to a positive place. As an actress, this is especially important because this career path is filled with “NO’S” lol but keep working hard, and stay positive as you work for the “YES’!”

In my work, I often talk about how to release and relieve stress. As a businesswoman, what do you do to prepare your mind and body before a stressful week or business decision? Can you share a story or some examples?

Great question! Managing stress in a positive and constructive way is paramount to remaining happy in your life. I have found that exercise helps me stay balanced. When I’m working out my body is naturally releasing endorphins, which make you happier, and it’s also a time where I can talk myself through ideas and decisions (in my head). I am also an avid journal writer. I try to journal as often as possible, and especially if I am trying to make an important decision. I find that getting my thoughts out of my head and onto paper, help give me necessary clarity. This clarity helps to guide me in my decision making and helps to relieve stress because I know that I am doing the absolute best that I can at that moment. Then I’ll rub some lavender oil on me to calm my senses.

Ok, thank you for all that. The United States is currently facing a very important self-reckoning about race, diversity, equality and inclusion. This is of course a huge topic. But briefly, can you share your view on how we can all take steps to creating a positive society?

I think the recent unrest in our country, while extremely difficult to live through, has had the positive effect of causing everyone to look in the mirror and ask themselves if they are part of the problem or part of the solution — and I think this is the first step in creating a positive society. There is another great quote “If you want to change the world, begin with yourself.” If we all did that, the world would be a much better place. We need to take personal responsibility for what we do and say. What we do and say have short-term consequences, and as we are seeing, they also have long-term, generational consequences.

Can you tell our readers a bit about your experience working with initiatives to promote Diversity and Inclusion? Can you share a story with us?

I do my best to be inclusive, not only in my personal life, where my friendship circle literally looks like a meeting of the United Nations — but also with my art. I make projects that are inclusive, because art is a way to bring all people closer together, by helping us see that we are more alike than different. We laugh at the same things, and cry about the same things, and we want the same things for ourselves. Recently, I shared these thoughts during some media interviews as I was asked about interracial dating as it pertains to reality tv. It is a goal of mine to always shine a light on the benefits of racial and cultural harmony. Some of the best times of my life have been experiences with my friends of different races. I wish we could all experience moments like that.

Can you please share your “5 Steps We Must Take To Truly Create An Inclusive, Representative, and Equitable Society”? Kindly share a story or example for each.

Wow, this is an interesting question! Since I do believe in personal responsibility, I think there can be some changes on all sides.

1. Let’s be fair regarding our laws and consequences for breaking them. I think that it’s been shown that people with lower income are convicted more, and pay a tougher sentence for their crimes, than those with higher income.

2. Let’s make quality education available to everyone. I think that education plays a major role in opportunities available to you as you become an adult and enter the work force. I believe that we have too many people that do not have access to quality schools and education, which creates adults that aren’t able to realize their potential.

3. Let’s respect one another’s differences. Far too often, we see someone that looks different than us, or speaks different than us, and we look down on them and treat them badly or shun them. Instead, let’s try to open our minds and possibly learn from them. Having this type of attitude will greatly affect our interactions and make them more positive.

4. Let’s all look at ourselves in the mirror and be honest about what we are doing wrong. This takes into account personal responsibility. I do not believe the fault lies all with the law makers, some of the fault lies with the law breakers. Everyone needs to “do the right thing.”

5. Let’s be more intentional about creating a peaceful country. It might be good for our country’s leaders to create content to share with our country as a whole that brings about a more peaceful feeling. We are a nation that has been through so much, it is going to take intention to make things truly better.

We are going through a rough period now. Are you optimistic that this issue can eventually be resolved? Can you explain?

This is a very tough time for America, and the World. We are dealing with so much. The uncertainty of the COVID pandemic has really put a dark cloud over us. I am optimistic that this can be resolved, it has to be. I’m hopeful that those who are paid to solve these issues come up with a solution and fast. I never thought that I would live through such a time, I’m hopeful that soon it will be just a memory that we look back on with some growth lessons to take from it.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Ha! Now this is interesting! I’m sure people would expect me to name a World Leader, like Barack Obama, or an amazing actress, like Viola Davis… but those who know me, know that ever since I was a young girl I have been fascinated with Janet Jackson. I find her to not only be beautiful, but intelligent, kind, talented, and everything that I admire in a person. I was at a party once where she was in attendance, but I would absolutely have to say that she would be my top choice! She has been through more than I think people realize, and she continues to smile. That is strength! I would also love to know some of her favorite quotes! With that being said, I would love to play her in a movie, should they decide to do that biopic that I’ve been reading about! *wink

How can our readers follow you online?

Your readers can find me on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Tik Tok. They can also go to my website www.laneaseadams.com to find out everything about me, including the link to my latest short film called “Heaven’s Revenge,” which was a beautifully shot film, with a soundtrack done by an Oscar winning Music Supervisor that I wrote, directed, and played the leading role in!

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!