Rising Music Star Amara La Negra: “Diversity in the entertainment industry is of the utmost importance because it shows the younger generation the barriers that can be broken and that they too can accomplish anything”

For my series on strong female leaders, I had the pleasure of interviewing Amara La Negra.

Born in Miami as Diana Danelys De los Santos, Amara grew up singing, dancing, and acting. At 4, she won a competition that landed her on the wildly-successful Hispanic variety show, Sábado Gigante. It was on the show where she was first exposed to what would turn out to be lifelong scrutiny of her blackness. After years of straightening perms, hot combs, and dieting Amara decided she was done policing her body. So she took the stage name Amara La Negra, “love the black woman,” and embraced her afro.

Amara’s mother, Ana Maria, encouraged her daughter to embrace her natural beauty. As a native of the Dominican Republic, Amara’s mother came to the U.S. and raised the singer on her own in Miami, working multiple jobs to pay for Amara’s dance classes and singing lessons.

With her Love & Hip Hop: Miami debut at the top of 2018, the 26-year-old Miami artist focuses on bringing to light the many hardships she and women like her have to constantly endure, while trying to carve a lane for themselves in an industry so historically entrenched in sexism, classism, colorism and racism.

Amara embodies a multitude of musical genres, particularly rhythms from the Caribbean including Dembow, Reggaeton, Tropical, Soul, Dance, Pop, R&B and Soca. Having shared the stage with notable artists like Gloria Estefan, Oscar de León, and Milly Quezada, she has been a part of distinguished engagements around the world such as Premios Lo Nuestro, the Latin GRAMMYs, Premios Juventud, Latin Billboards, among others.

In addition to reaching several triumphs in the entertainment industry, the multi-faceted business woman has added a fashion line to her name. “ALN” which infuses vibrant fashion-forward swim wear made for every woman of the world and will introduce a variety of garments in the near future, which includes sweaters, hats, and t-shirts.

Most recently, Amara has signed to Fast Life Entertainment Worldwide for management and to BMG for a multi-album record deal. Upon the signing, the multi-hyphenate performer is continuing to record material with prolific producers including Rock City, Supa Dups, Jim Jonsin, and more.

Beyond her music, she is an avid philanthropist known for her charitable work. She has performed at benefit concerts such as The American Cancer Society and is an activist for racial equality.

Thank you so much for joining us Amara! Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

I got started in the industry when I was 4 years old. I started working on a very well-known TV show, Sábado Gigante with Don Francisco. I performed on the show every Saturday for 6 years, hence why I’m know as a child star within the Latin community.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

The most exciting thing in my career so far was being able to play a role in a movie, titled “Fall Girls.”

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The funniest mistake I’ve made so far is thinking that my career path would be linear, and it would be a straight shot to the top. My life and career have had many twist with unexpected turns. However, I’m grateful for what I’ve learned in life so far — that you have to you have to go with the flow and adapt especially now with the current state of the world.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now and in the near future?

I’m working on my music video for my hit single “Andale,” another music video for a new song, “Not Tonight,” and my new IG live shows focused on fitness and beauty coming soon.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Diversity in the entertainment industry is of the utmost importance because it shows the younger generation the barriers that can be broken and that they too can accomplish anything they put their minds to. The more diversity in the entertainment industry the more creative and innovative the industry will be. It’s more important than ever for individuals of all races and nationalities to be able to play roles that impact their communities and be cast for rolls that are general and help the world see that we are all equal and we all have the same shot, even in some of us have to work harder for it.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Being told I’m not talented is not enough

The entertainment industry is mainly dominated by men and as a woman you have to work 10x as hard to get the same accolades that a man may have achieved in his career

You have to hear a lot of no’s in order to get a yes

Your career path will not be linear

Your sexuality is a powerful tool you can use but use it carefully and keep your morals intact

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Take breaks and step back from social media and work sometimes. Most of the time we’re on the go 24 hours/7 days a week and we get burnt out, because our mental, spiritual, and physical energies can only take so much.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If I could start a movement, it would deal with equality and diversity.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My mother is my number 1 supporter and my everything. Without her, I wouldn’t be where I am today.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“If you want it bad enough, you’ll figure out a way to make it happen and risk it all because you only live once. It’s all or nothing.”

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would love to have a private breakfast with Kris Jenner because she has been able to build an empire for her daughters and I’d be curious to know what she would do with my career.

How can our readers follow you online?

You can follow me on my Instagram , Twitter, Facebook, Triller and Tik Toc @amaralanegraaln!