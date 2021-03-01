Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Reuben Russell Discusses Ways to Set Priorities and Reduce Stress in the Workplace

Reuben Russell Birmingham
Does your workplace support well-being and productivity? To do your best work, you need a balanced environment that alleviates stress rather than adding to it. Whether you work from your home office or in a traditional office, there are plenty of things you can do to make the experience healthier and more enjoyable, says Reuben Russell, CEO and founder of Russell Management Group.

Simple Ways to Improve Your Work Environment Per Reuben Russell

Adding some greenery, maximizing natural light, and staying hydrated are great ideas to get you started. Adding small plants to your desktop can help you feel calmer and in touch with the outdoors, even if you’re stuck inside.

If you keep a bottle of water at your desk, it’s easier to stay hydrated. This is an excellent way of keeping your brain healthy and alert, promoting creative thinking and problem-solving. Also, it enforces frequent restroom breaks, ensuring that you get up to move about regularly.

If you are lucky enough to sit near a window, take advantage of the natural light, which can boost your mood. You can also increase the lighting at your desktop using soft light bulbs instead of harsh fluorescents or bright white bulbs.

As a project manager, Reuben Russell has to balance multiple priorities and stay on point from the concept to final implementation. His company facilitates program support for the NASA Space Launch System Project Office. With so much at stake, he has learned the importance of maintaining a Zen office environment. He recommends adding a safe, non-burning Zen candle with a pleasant scent to awaken your senses.

Project Manager Reuben Russell Shares Tips on Staying Organized

When you feel overwhelmed, it can cause significant stress. By organizing and prioritizing, you can focus on the most important tasks and reduce your stress levels.

There are many ways to do this. Pick one that works best for you. You can choose an online project management tool or use a notepad to set your goals for the day, week, and month. Before adding a task, clarify whether it ties back to your overarching goals. If not, is it really necessary?

Whether you are the manager or take direction from above, it’s essential to understand your overarching goals. With each task or request, you should ask yourself whether it gets you closer to finishing a project. If not, push it to the end of your to-do list.

As a project manager, Reuben Russell Birmingham advises clients and team members to focus on 2-3 tasks for the week, depending on the size of the tasks. Beyond that, you may find yourself scattered and less productive. When teams adopt this strategy, it makes it much easier to set realistic deadlines that the team can meet comfortably doing their best work.

Use Your Calendar and Make a To-Do List Every Day Reuben Russell Suggests

When you plan your tasks and mark them in your calendar, it can help you balance meetings with actual work time. This also ensures your entire day doesn’t get overwhelmed by unproductive meetings that force you to work late to meet your goals.

Even if you aren’t a big fan of making lists, try it anyway. Dozens of free apps can help you keep track of your notes without having bits of paper lying around your desktop. However, some people prefer a notepad where they can cross out or check off completed items.

Reuben Russell Birmingham uses commercial and personal project management software to track projects and tasks that his team manages. He recommends trying one of the many free apps such as Trello, Todoist, or Monday.com.

Reuben Russell Encourages Positive Relationships at Work

It’s not always easy to form friendships at work. This is especially true if you work from home. However, when you share common goals with others, positive relationships make the job more rewarding.

Spend time getting to know your coworkers. If you work out of the same office, organize virtual happy hours or fun events that help people open up. By getting to know your coworkers, you gain more understanding of what drives them. It can also help you develop empathy and patience, which alleviate stress in the office, according to Reuben Russell.

    Michael Petrilli, Freelance Writer

    Michael Petrilli is an independent freelance writer residing in Miami-Dade County in Florida. Michael was born in Rochester, New York and moved to Miami with his family at the age of 13. After finishing high school, he attended the University of Central Florida and received a bachelor's degree in Journalism. Following university, Michael worked for various small time publications in the Orlando area before returning to Miami in 2018. Now Michael is currently publishing for various clients, ranging in fields and topics.

    Michael likes to spend his free time on the beach, with friends and family, or enjoying the occasional weekend in Tampa.

