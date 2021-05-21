Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Retirement as the Second of Three Acts: The NEW Retirement Paradigm.

According to Paula de Vos of Synergist Wealth Advisors LLC, retirement is no longer a final act but a second act for many people. Many “traditional retirement-age” people are choosing to continue flourishing in their chosen occupation beyond the age of 65. While there are many reasons for this new norm, such as longevity factors & […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

According to Paula de Vos of Synergist Wealth Advisors LLC, retirement is no longer a final act but a second act for many people. Many “traditional retirement-age” people are choosing to continue flourishing in their chosen occupation beyond the age of 65. While there are many reasons for this new norm, such as longevity factors & senior health, people desiring a continued “a sense of purpose” seems to be just as much a contributing element. For this reason, those who focus on diligently building a retirement fund are now opting to work past 65 before retiring.

When Paula de Vos works with her clients, she often creates a financial retirement plan that extends up to the age of 95. In an article published online entitled Who Said Anything About Retiring?, Paula de Vos of Synergist Wealth Advisors LLC explains, “The last thing I want to say to a 90-year-old client is that we underestimated our projections, and they need to go back to work.” As financial planners, our job is to ensure our clients can meet their life goals throughout an extended life expectancy.

The Changing Retirement Landscape

In the past, many Americans thought of retirement as a quiet escape. They expected the freedom of not working would allow them to pursue hobbies, travel, spend more time with family, among other perks that retirement living can offer. Nonetheless, times have changed, and so has the retirement landscape. Paula de Vos of Synergist Wealth Advisors LLC suggests many reasons for this, including:

  • Retirement benefits and social security may not support the quality of life many retirees may expect if taken early.
  • People are living longer, and their retirement assets meet needs for a more extended time.
  • Those at retirement age tend to be healthier and more active and see no reason to stop working. 
  • Retirement pensions that previous generations depended on are replaced with other financial means.

To optimize your retirement plans in light of these new norms, Certified Financial Planning Practitioner Paula de Vos CFP® of Synergist Wealth Advisors LLC suggests that retirement planning is similar to plotting a flight plan. A flight plan is required of pilots before they are allowed to take off. Without a flight plan, you are not leaving the ground. Once you have taken off, however, the proper planning for a flight or retirement will include aspects that invariably will change once in the air. Retirement planning should be flexible and take into account variables that can change, like the wind. Nonetheless, the starting points remain necessary living expenses, discretionary spending, expected returns over time for different assets, expected inflation, and interest rates.

Importance of Plotting a Plan for Retirement 

Retirement planning can offer more than the basics, and it can support a rewarding and full life, believes Paula de Vos of Synergist Wealth Advisors LLC. More than ever, retirees want to support worthy causes, volunteer in the community, take classes, travel around the world, or start a new career or business. 

When you have an ongoing relationship and partner with a wealth advisor and Certified Financial Planning Practitioner, you can develop a financial action plan. Then together, you will regularly review your retirement plan as well as your portfolio to monitor changes to your assumptions. The future may hold gains or obstacles that you never imagined.

Finally, planning for retirement is essential because the days of depending on only social security and perhaps a company-funded pension plan have passed. Retirement planning is meant to supplement any primary foundational retirement vehicles. Additionally, medical issues that may demand long-term care or assisted living must be addressed long before retirement.

Avoid Financial Insecurity in Retirement

With the proper planning, you can retire with confidence, knowing you have sufficient assets to support your chosen lifestyle. Paula de Vos of Synergist Wealth Advisors LLC believes that when you are doing things you enjoy and your life is fulfilling, you will be satisfied with traditional retirement or the new retirement paradigm.   

    Michael Petrilli, Freelance Writer

    Michael Petrilli is an independent freelance writer residing in Miami-Dade County in Florida. Michael was born in Rochester, New York and moved to Miami with his family at the age of 13. After finishing high school, he attended the University of Central Florida and received a bachelor's degree in Journalism. Following university, Michael worked for various small time publications in the Orlando area before returning to Miami in 2018. Now Michael is currently publishing for various clients, ranging in fields and topics.

    Michael likes to spend his free time on the beach, with friends and family, or enjoying the occasional weekend in Tampa.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Retirement in 2021: You’ve Never Seen Anything Like This Before

    by Rhian Horgan
    Community//

    Retirement is a Scam

    by Brooke Ozlem Erol
    Community//

    “The years between retirement and age 70 are optimal for tax planning” With Beau Henderson & Danielle Seurkamp

    by Beau Henderson
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.