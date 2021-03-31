Restore, recharge, and renew!

Are you feeling, like I am, that this has been one long year with the pandemic? We are all weighed down in different ways after the last year and with spring finally here (in the northern hemisphere!), it is time to “reset” so you are ready for what lies ahead. What can you do to recharge yourself so you go into your next chapter renewed and ready?

Restore your mind with these three suggestions

Stop overthinking

I have noticed some of my clients are stuck in a rut, spinning their wheels as they try to anticipate the future. That’s natural, but give yourself a break and let go of the overthinking. Instead, get comfortable with experiencing your emotions as they come. No one has all the answers right now, but we enhance our resilience when we stop, recognize the overthinking, and focus on what we are doing in the present. Focus on connection

Sometimes when stressed, it’s tempting to avoid people, but connection is crucial. Take time for those that recharge you, whether you connect remotely or in person. When you are with this person, remind yourself to be fully present. Ask yourself, “What does the other person need? How can I be focused more on them?” Pause and reflect

A great way to restore your mind is to pause and reflect. Ask yourself: When does your mind wander away into fear and stress? What are the triggers for you? Do you take mini-recharge breaks during your workday, e.g., a walk around the block? Most of us are spending more time than ever online, but set aside time every day to take a break from technology.

Recharge your physical well-being

Jumpstart your physical well-being by:

Renewing your energy Are you fueling your body with the right foods? A healthy diet is essential to wellness, while a poor diet with too much sugar or too many processed foods can make you low in energy. Stay well-hydrated. It’s easy to forget to drink a glass of water, but try filling a carafe with water in the morning and keeping it in your workspace so you’re reminded to drink. Exercise is important, but you don’t have to spend hours at the gym every day. Try taking a short walk in the middle of the day and if you can, walk where you have exposure to nature, such as a park. Sleep is essential for physical and mental recovery. Are you regularly getting enough sleep at night? If not, a quick online search will yield sleep hygiene tips.

Managing your energy ‘leaks’

Are you treating your energy like the valuable, renewable resource it is? An important part of restoring your energy is addressing your energy ‘leaks’. Some examples of energy leaks include toxic relationships, technology addiction, and unclear boundaries. When you recognize your energy leaks, you can take steps to address them. Sometimes, that means saying no. Believe it or not, saying no can often lead to amazing recharge and work impact!

Renew your spirit and feel fulfilled again

Here are three ways to renew your spirit so you can go into your next chapter refreshed and ready.