Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Resilience – It’s the catch cry of 2020 …

but what does it really mean, how do you build it, and what happens if you don’t?

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Thrive Resilience Bronwen Sciortino Keep It Super Simple Fuel Yourself Empower Simple Connection Personal Growth

We’ve all heard it a thousand times … resilience is what will get us through 2020.

It’s a grand statement, being used by many. But there doesn’t seem to be a lot being said about what resilience actually means.

Perhaps the best place for us to start is to understand what is actually being talked about.

There are many different definitions of resilience, and it can be applied to so many varied situations.

For the most part, the resilience we hear about when people talk about it being the thing we need to get through 2020 is what is known as ‘psychological resilience’.

Wikipedia describes this type of resilience as:

“… the ability to mentally or emotionally cope with a crisis or to return to pre-crisis very quickly”.

Essentially, this means that you’re resilient when you can remain calm during a crisis and/or chaos, and then quickly move on from the incident without long-term negative consequences.

Supposedly, we have high levels of resilience when we can move quickly from experiencing a crisis to the pre-chaos state. That sounds great, but the reality of life at the moment is that crisis after crisis is hitting us, and the chaos seems never-ending.

None of us know what the new ‘normal’ looks like. So, can we really remain calm when we have crisis after crisis thrown at us? When the world around us is experiencing so much pain and turbulence? When we’re feeling uncontrollable fear and panic about the unknown world in front of us?

Right now, there’s a lot of talk about the way we need to pivot our lives, work on ourselves, grow and develop and emerge as a whole new person. We’re being herded en masse to be motivated and inspired in spite of the chaos that’s happening around us.

But what if there’s another way for us to move forwards?

What’s missing at the moment is the conversation around everyone being a unique individual, and the focus on providing everyone with access to tools and resources that help them to work out what each of them needs to get through these troubling times.

Higher levels of resilience are always needed when you’re under more stress. There is a direct correlation between your level of stress and your ability to cope with what life throws your way. The more stressed you are, the more exhausted you will be, and we all know that everything is much harder when you’re tired.

So, instead of focusing on ways to increase your resilience, perhaps it’s an easier pathway to find the simple and practical things you can do right now to help you reduce your stress in different areas of your life.

The reality right now is this: globally we’re at a tipping point in life. Now’s the time to realise that there are lots of different choices you can make. You’re not limited to staying where you are and being forced to try and build more resilience. You have lots of options you can easily access that support you in finding the simple steps that help you move forwards in a different way.

It might seem like everything you know about life has been thrown into the air – like you have to achieve the impossible, somehow find energy you don’t have from nowhere and become more resilient so you can completely start again. But the reality is that you don’t need to overhaul everything, and if you focus on one or two things at a time, you can make the way forward so much easier.

Resilience is a great skillset to have, but when you focus on reducing the overall stress in your life, you’ll find that you don’t need anywhere near as much resilience when the curve balls get thrown your way.

So, you choose what works for you. Will you fall into line and follow the catch cry of 2020, focusing only on building your resilience and trying to remain calm while the crises keep coming at you? Or maybe instead, you can choose to walk through life in a different way and reduce the overall pressure – by adopting a simple pathway forwards and creating a less stressful life that supports you no matter what comes your way.

If you want some help to move forward in a different way, you can find loads of questions you can start asking yourself in the articles and videos in my FREE email series – it’s a great way to help you begin your journey. Simply click here to start you on your way.

Bronwen Sciortino is a Simplicity Expert, an internationally renowned author and professional speaker and. You can follow her at her website; Facebook, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

Bronwen Sciortino, International Author and Simplicity Expert

Bronwen Sciortino is an internationally renowned author & simplicity expert who is interviewed globally about her simple and practical steps to living differently. An author, mentor, speaker and facilitator, Bronwen spends every day teaching people to de-stress, build resilience and embrace change. Working with people globally through corporate programs, conference platforms, retreats, professional mentoring and in the online environment Bronwen shares her secrets to success and inspires individuals to simplify their lives and easily embrace change.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Resilience Does Not Equal Great Leadership

by Maribel P. Aleman, Aleman & Associates
Photo by JoelValve on Unsplash
Community//

How to Amplify Your Resilience

by Lisa Frost
Community//

“The opposite of anxiety is actually action — being able to respond.” With Dr. Donna Volpitta

by Dr. Ely Weinschneider, Psy.D.

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.