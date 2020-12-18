Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Researchers say collaboration can reduce burnout

Here's how

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Photo by Christina Morillo from Pexels
Photo by Christina Morillo from Pexels

If you’ve been feeling the effects of burnout, you’re not alone. According to a recent FlexJobs survey, 75% of the United States workforce is experiencing workplace burnout. Forty percent of those surveyed said they’ve experienced burnout specifically since the pandemic, 37% of which are also working longer hours due to the hazy lines between work and personal life from having a home-based workspace.

The scariest finding from this survey is that 76% of respondents cited workplace stress as a main contributing factor to declining mental health, leading to depression or anxiety. So if you’ve been feeling your mental or emotional health declining since working from home in the pandemic, know that this is a growing problem that does need to be addressed. It is not a reflection of you as a person, it is a complication of a necessary shift in the work environment that now needs to be tweaked in order to be an effective, long-term solution. In other words, working from home was intended to be a short term solution that now needs to shift in order to become a healthy, viable long-term workplace scenario.

The good news is there’s hope. Christina Maslach, Professor of Psychology at the University of California, Berkeley, says companies and organizations can support their employees to overcome and prevent burnout through true collaboration. Here’s how to go about doing that. 

Creating a culture of collaboration

Have you ever been afraid to approach your HR department or company leadership about potential solutions for the problems you or your team are facing? Whether these problems are burnout specific does not matter. If you and your colleagues are afraid to speak up at work because you may be chastised, ignored, or belittled, chances are you’re experiencing a culture of fear. Maslach says collaborative solutions help to ease workload and burnout because truly collaborative efforts end a culture of fear and promote inclusivity. 

To have a successful culture that prevents burnout, the working environment needs to be full of employees fighting the problem of burnout together, not in raising issues with each other.

Building a strong culture comes from creating a community that finds solutions together, where all voices are heard, respected, and considered. While it’s important to foster this as a company, to handle the effects of burnout, businesses and organizations can start with a committee specifically to handle the topic of burnout. 

Collaborating to improve work experience 

As you collaborate to make improvements, Maslach says to stop looking for best practices from other companies or organizations and make custom solutions that work for your team. By focusing on best practices, you ignore the things that make your team and team members unique. Each one has a different situation that needs to be accounted for so that you’re creating solutions that are crafted specifically to the challenges the team faces. For example, how can you each support each other in this new work environment? Perhaps, you set clearer parameters as to what work looks like for each person on the homefront. With the ease of technology, people may be feeling that they are expected to be available to respond all the time. Are there new ways to be flexible or new ways of working that can help you and your colleagues ease the stress you’re facing? Continue evaluating and approaching it together as a team until you’ve honed into a collaborative solution that works well, reducing the amount of burnout and stress your team experiences.  

    Kellee Marlow, Impact Entrepreneur, Empowerment Accelerator, and Motivational Speaker at Spark

    Kellee Marlow is an Impact Entrepreneur, Empowerment Accelerator, and Motivational Speaker. She built her career by embracing disruption and identifying innovative concepts and technologies that challenged companies and people to think differently. After 20+ years of business experience in different roles and industries, Kellee has created a catalyst mindset that is science-proven, focused on empowerment, innovation, and inspiration that guides people to successfully realize their entrepreneurial or personal goals.

    She is the founder and host of Spark, on KXSF.FM and 8+ online platforms that stream world-wide. Kellee created the Spark platform to inform, inspire, and ignite her audience by pinpointing the underlying value of the expertise from change-makers in psychology, wellness, business, and innovation. She tackles topics including the future impact of artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency; career reinvention and self-empowerment tools like empathy, gratitude, and social fluency. Spark has connected thousands of people with the narrative to move forward in their pivot with guidance and support.

    Kellee’s expertise and advice have been published in media outlets including MSN.com, Yahoo Lifestyle, Redbook, Thrive Global, and Authority Magazine.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Vladimir Zapletin / Getty Images
    Well-Being//

    The Fascinating History of Burnout

    by Arianna Huffington
    Work From Home
    Community//

    5 Wellness Challenges in a Work From Home World

    by Bonita Eby
    Community//

    How to Cope with 2020 Burnout

    by Janelle Bruland

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.