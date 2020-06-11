Contributor Log In/Sign Up
REPARATIONS FOR AFRICAN AMERICANS LONG OVERDUE & OUR NATION MUST REDRESS FOR SLAVERY!

The 2020 world-wide Covid-19 Pandemic has caused everyone to evaluate how we live our lives and how we conduct ourselves. In every moment we make choices, and those choices impact ourselves and those around us. This is our reality now more than ever! With that said, we cannot move forward in this reality, without addressing […]

The 2020 world-wide Covid-19 Pandemic has caused everyone to evaluate how we live our lives and how we conduct ourselves. In every moment we make choices, and those choices impact ourselves and those around us. This is our reality now more than ever! With that said, we cannot move forward in this reality, without addressing the impact of what our Nation has done in the past to those wronged by our conduct. As a Nation, we must take a hard look on the impact of slavery. Until reparations are made to the descendants of slaves, African Americans, our Nation’s collective future will be held back!

We must redress for slavery in order to strengthen our Nation’s collective future. We know slavery was morally wrong, and the legacy of slavery has kept our fellow Americans of African ancestry disenfranchised and undermined ever since. If Japanese Americans were afforded reparations for being interned during World War II, then the descendants of African Americans who were enslaved should be afforded reparations too. Reparations to re-define African American communities – to lift up the “knee on the neck!” Going forward we must all conduct ourselves in a manner that would have kept George Floyd alive!

    Iris Reilly

    The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
