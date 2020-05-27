Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Reopening America Safely and With Optimism: How Can We Create a New and Greater Normal

By

As individual states and counties throughout the nation begin to rollout or enact plans for reopening post Coronavirus shutdowns, we are all reentering what has become a whole new world. Let’s face it, this national transformation we’ve undergone over the last few months was beyond even our wildest imaginations. It was unprecedented and devastating for many of us and those we know. But as a physician and eternal optimist, I believe that this shutdown was not only necessary for us to flatten the curve against this formidable virus, but to give us an unexpected, yet incredible opportunity to tap into our indomitable spirit – our Win, Within!

That being said, the real question before us is and remains, now what? In many parts of America, the pandemic curve appears (at least for now) to be flattening, and elected officials are beginning to be more comfortable with lifting some of the shutdown, or stay-at-home orders that were previously in place.

But what will life look like on the other side of quarantine? We are repeatedly told that it won’t, at least for a while, appear the way it did before mid-March of 2020. The collective reaction to this revelation isn’t new. Some people understand that adapting to a ‘new normal’ is the price we must pay for existence on this fascinating planet called Earth. Others are having absolutely none of it. Citing their rights as American citizens and the foundations of “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness” that our country is founded upon, there are plenty of folks who have no desire or plans to change one thing in this new pandemic society. So, who’s right?

Though we haven’t had enough time with this new coronavirus for our research professionals and scientists to study all of its elements, we do know that it is infectious and can be deadly. When it comes to global pandemics, our collective humanity has been down this road before. From the Bubonic Plague to the Spanish Flu, our species has experienced and overcome worldwide viral contagion. And guess what? If you’re reading this, it means you are a beneficiary of us making it to the other side of it. For those who believe there is no reason to modify life to a new normal, perhaps you’d use the fact that we’ve collectively overcome significant illness before as your rationale that life doesn’t have to change. But I’d respectfully beg to differ.

Humans are hard-wired for adaptability. It is in our DNA. So even though it may not ‘feel’ to some people that we have changed or need to change in the future, the truth is that change is what we humans are designed to do. And it is a significant part of the reason why we have been able to survive as a species for so long. Contrary to what some might believe, adapting doesn’t equate to surrendering. In fact, it represents quite the opposite. I think it compares to thriving in and despite of adversity. Of course, much of what I just wrote comes down to a matter of perspective and it is entirely up to you on how you decide to overcome this obstacle and become better for it.

When an individual approaches life from an optimistic viewpoint, it can be perspective-shifting, and for those who weren’t optimists to begin with, it can be positively life changing. The hard truth of our current circumstances is that we simply cannot (yet) control how this coronavirus pandemic will play out. We have no deadline on when (or if) it will end, and we don’t (yet) have a vaccine or completely curative treatment to eradicate it. These truths can be complicated to rationalize in our minds. Add to them the fact that this is an “invisible enemy, trying to wrap our brains around it can be extremely frustrating. But what if I told you that no matter our circumstances regarding Covid-19, we neither need to live in fear nor with complete abandon. And what if I told you that a “new normal” can become a new and greater normal? It is all possible my friends.

We CAN adapt our lives to our current circumstances and collectively come out whole and on the other side of this moment in time. Humans have done it for millennia. What that looks like for each American may be a little bit different. For those who are at the highest risk, life may need to take on some extra precautions. For those who aren’t high risk, life may also need to take on some additional precautions to help protect our most vulnerable American brethren. Either way, understanding that these times require some adaptation and then setting about optimistically adapting to them is what we were innately designed to do.

We’re built for weathering the storms of life. And without a shadow of a doubt, we are in the eye of yet another storm. But as the wind blows, the skies darken, and the rain falls hard upon our heads, there is a light that shines bright and with it, brings incredible opportunity. It is an opportunity for us to tap into our faith and love of our fellow man and woman, and rediscover our creativity, ingenuity and passion for making this world a better place for our children. It is an opportunity to start anew. So let’s lock arms and take that first step together into the light and embrace this brave new world.

    Bert Mandelbaum, M.D., DHL (hon), orthopedic surgeon, co-chair of medical affairs and author of “The Win Within: Capturing Your Victorious Spirit” at Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute

    Dr. Bert Mandelbaum is an orthopedic surgeon, sports medicine specialist, a member of the Board of Directors and co-chair of medical affairs at the renowned Cedars-Sinai Kerlan-Jobe Institute in Los Angeles, as well as the published author of The Win Within: Capturing Your Victorious Spirit and motivational speaker.

    Dr. Mandelbaum is a medical graduate of Washington University Medical School in St. Louis in 1980, and completed his residency in Orthopaedic Surgery at The Johns Hopkins Hospital and fellowship in Sports Medicine from UCLA. He served on the faculty at UCLA from 1986-89 and subsequently joined the Santa Monica Orthopaedic and Sports Medicine Group where he currently serves as the Director of the Sports Medicine Fellowship Program and the Research and Education Foundation and Medical Director for the FIFA Medical Center of Excellence in Santa Monica.

    Academically, he is a prolific researcher having published over 100 journal articles and five books. He has received five national awards for Excellence in Research in the Field of Sports Medicine. Since 1995, he has been on the editorial board of the American Journal of Sports Medicine and associate editor for Current Concept Reviews. He also served as executive board member for the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine and is the former President of the International Cartilage Repair Society. Dr. Mandelbaum is an active member of multiple professional medical societies including the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgery, the American College of Sports Medicine and the American Orthopaedic Society for Sports Medicine. He was honored in a distinguished fashion in 2009 with an Honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters (DHL) from the State University of New York.

    As a team physician, Dr. Mandelbaum has worked with UCLA Athletics, Pepperdine University, and the LA Galaxy and Chivas USA MLS teams. He was the Chief Medical Officer for Women’s World Cup Soccer 1999 and 2003, US Soccer Men’s National Teams Physician since 1991, and the assistant Medical Director for Major League Soccer since 1996. Dr. Mandelbaum served as USA Team Physician for Soccer World Cups in 1994, 1998, 2002, 2006 and 2010. He served as FIFA medical officer for the 2014 World Cup. In 2002, Dr. Mandelbaum was appointed to FIFA Medical Assessment and Research Committee (F-MARC). In 2007, he was appointed to FIFA’s Sports Medicine Committee where he served until 2017. Dr. Mandelbaum also served as Olympic Medical Officer for the Sydney 2000, Athens 2004, Beijing 2008, London 2012, and RIO 2016 games. Dr. Mandelbaum was named Chief Medical Officer for the 2015 World Special Olympic Games, the 2015 and 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup, and served as Chief Medical Director of the 2016 Copa América Centenario. He has also served as director of research for Major League Baseball.

    In addition to authoring and co-authoring a bevy of clinical research on a variety of orthopaedic topics and having a significant presence on the sidelines of the world’s largest sporting event, Dr. Mandelbaum has received numerous public accolades including designation as a Super Doctor in Sports Medicine and Orthopaedic Surgery for a consecutive 12-year period since 2007. Dr. Mandelbaum is a frequent medical expert contributor to mainstream media publications and websites including Medscape, Sports Illustrated, NBC Sports, MSN and Men’s Health, as well as local and television news outlets, including NBC, ABC and Fox television affiliates.

