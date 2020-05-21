The confinement of two ordinary beings.



She is a professional makeup artist

He is a luxury concierge



In a 40 sqm saved by a face-to-face on a balcony, a movie session on a sofa, a bed that tames the sleepless, torrid, soothed and repairing nights.

He:

It didn’t take him much more to watch her creating a perfect makeup with a black smoky look bordered with glitter or simply natural, and find her so beautiful.



She:

Impatient, shy and anxious to reveal her writings, she waited for the exit signal to bring him with his morning coffee ritual her «Release of fondness » that punctuated this funny life.

Hostages of a virus, they would never have believed that this isolation could procreate an infinite love and sharing that would change their lives.

Their imagination flew away:

Items that make sense

Places that recall

Sighs that express themselves

Games and «If» to remake the world

To be continued…