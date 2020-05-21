Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Release of fondness

By

The confinement of two ordinary beings.


She is a professional makeup artist
He is a luxury concierge 

In a 40 sqm saved by a face-to-face on a balcony, a movie session on a sofa, a bed that tames the sleepless, torrid, soothed and repairing nights.

He:

It didn’t take him much more to watch her creating a perfect makeup with a black smoky look bordered with glitter or simply natural, and find her so beautiful. 


She:

Impatient, shy and anxious to reveal her writings, she waited for the exit signal to bring him with his morning coffee ritual her «Release of fondness » that punctuated this funny life. 

Hostages of a virus, they would never have believed that this isolation could procreate an infinite love and sharing that would change their lives.

Their imagination flew away: 
Items that make sense
Places that recall 

Sighs that express themselves 

Games and «If» to remake the world

To be continued…

fabienneherbane, Novelist

Fabienne Herbane graduated from  Paris IX Dauphine University in management and got a Master in  sociology of organizations. Then she became a professional in the Air Transport Industry.

Surprisingly she leaves the Industry. Her real passion was elsewhere. During her Master she enjoyed studying, reading and she discovered the diversity of Cultures and Traditions. Mixed with childhood dreams this triggered her decision to start a new life. Her curiosity to learn, her open mind were enriched while traveling. She focussed her experience, her ability for observation on the understanding and the respect of traditions in this modern world.

Writing is her literary and lively way to share her passion and her human adventures.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
