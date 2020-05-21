The confinement of two ordinary beings.
She is a professional makeup artist
He is a luxury concierge
In a 40 sqm saved by a face-to-face on a balcony, a movie session on a sofa, a bed that tames the sleepless, torrid, soothed and repairing nights.
He:
It didn’t take him much more to watch her creating a perfect makeup with a black smoky look bordered with glitter or simply natural, and find her so beautiful.
She:
Impatient, shy and anxious to reveal her writings, she waited for the exit signal to bring him with his morning coffee ritual her «Release of fondness » that punctuated this funny life.
Hostages of a virus, they would never have believed that this isolation could procreate an infinite love and sharing that would change their lives.
Their imagination flew away:
Items that make sense
Places that recall
Sighs that express themselves
Games and «If» to remake the world
To be continued…