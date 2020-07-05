Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Relaunching in Career – Just aim and launch yourself

Rightly said “An arrow can only be shot by pulling it backward” and I experienced exactly the same while relaunching myself for a new target.

By

Rightly said “An arrow can only be shot by pulling it backward” and I experienced exactly the same.
I had to take backward steps, many steps and many years backwards, in order to relaunch myself to something new, something I aimed for.

I had a well off career, a Delivery Manager, handling a couple of geographical areas, heading teams, clients and all projects. But I desired to move to another country and settle there, achieve new heights. For this, I had to take many steps backwards, From Delivery Manager to Project Manager and to Tech Lead. It was like going behind so many years in my career. But if you have already walked that road while climbing up the ladder, you can do that work easily, and more efficiently.

After taking back steps in my career, I finally made it to the new destination and started my forward journey again. Small steps at a time, slowly, but on a forward path now. Now the arrow is launched and is heading towards the target.

It is imperative, if you want to relaunch yourself in a new direction, you might have to take backward steps, and it is absolutely okay to do that. Because when you release the arrow, it is gonna go swiftly, again covering all the paths you had walked upon, and now achieving new levels in each step.


Now I am glad that I am on my forward journey again, and now a Project Manager. Still lots to achieve, but let me tell you that the sense of achievement only comes from the hardships one has experienced.

So never fear if you have to go back, remember its for a greater benefit.
“So when life is dragging you back with difficulties, it means that it’s going to launch you into something great. So just focus, and keep aiming.” – Paulo Coelho

Vishakha Sharma

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Good reasons why taking a step back at work is the right direction

by Lisa Andria
Community//

Nine-Year-Old Cancer Survivor Pays it Forward

by Samantha Cannon
Wisdom//

Going Backward to Get Ahead

by Melissa Arnoldi

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.