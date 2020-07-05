Relaunching in Career – Just aim and launch yourself

Rightly said “An arrow can only be shot by pulling it backward” and I experienced exactly the same.

I had to take backward steps, many steps and many years backwards, in order to relaunch myself to something new, something I aimed for.

I had a well off career, a Delivery Manager, handling a couple of geographical areas, heading teams, clients and all projects. But I desired to move to another country and settle there, achieve new heights. For this, I had to take many steps backwards, From Delivery Manager to Project Manager and to Tech Lead. It was like going behind so many years in my career. But if you have already walked that road while climbing up the ladder, you can do that work easily, and more efficiently.



After taking back steps in my career, I finally made it to the new destination and started my forward journey again. Small steps at a time, slowly, but on a forward path now. Now the arrow is launched and is heading towards the target.



It is imperative, if you want to relaunch yourself in a new direction, you might have to take backward steps, and it is absolutely okay to do that. Because when you release the arrow, it is gonna go swiftly, again covering all the paths you had walked upon, and now achieving new levels in each step.



Now I am glad that I am on my forward journey again, and now a Project Manager. Still lots to achieve, but let me tell you that the sense of achievement only comes from the hardships one has experienced.

So never fear if you have to go back, remember its for a greater benefit.

“So when life is dragging you back with difficulties, it means that it’s going to launch you into something great. So just focus, and keep aiming.” – Paulo Coelho