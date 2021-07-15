“Rejection breeds success” by unknown. If you know who, please share. 😊 One of my favorite quotes while on my entrepreneurship journey.

Rejection loves coming in at full force. When you have it all planned out and outlined, rejection becomes your main line of sight. Many times in life we seek opportunities that we believe were meant for us, so much that we feel it, dream it, and make it real in our lives. Have you ever been so excited about a prospective deal or new opportunity, only to find out that you were not chosen? That you did not have that IT factor that “they” were looking for, and that you were so sure you had? The opportunities I am speaking of are the ones that you are extremely confident about. The move that you know and feel your life needs in order to improve. BUT, that word, rejection which also means rejected, non-accepted, declined, repudiated, become so real. Often times when we are at a high and we get that NO or that silence that indicates not moving forward, we feel down and discouraged. That is when the enemy is ready to take full advantage. He’s lurking around you day and night like a snake hidden in the grass, waiting to find that perfect moment to attack, and bring you down even further. Rejection is never easy, but rejection builds muscle, it builds stamina, it rejuvenates. Rejection prepares you for amazing outcomes, for unimaginable opportunities and for your greatest accomplishments. If rejection did not happen, what story would you have to tell, who would you be able to help? As a Christian entrepreneur we should seek opportunities to help others and our mission should always encompass the heart of something. Your story of rejection will be a story of liberation for someone else. Your story of rejection will be your testimony used to revive the lives of many others. Others that want to give up, that feel hopeless and that have no one to turn to. Your story of rejection will be their hope. I know many might say well why hope if I am failing? I say, why not hope, when those who believe in Jesus Christ and walk in faith get to experience fullness in Him. Rejection may come, but rejection will not stay. Some rejections need to happen, they need to come hard and unexpected. We need rejection to grow, to develop, to mature, and to become the purpose driven leaders and entrepreneurs that God has created us to be. Rejection may mean going back to the drawing board for many of us, it may mean starting back from scratch, but it NEVER means the end. It never means “you’re down and you will stay down.” It means, you are getting ready for amazing things, and when the enemy begins to whisper those nasty words and clouds your mind to think that there is no way out of your current state, scream at him. Tell him with full force and confidence that you rebuke him in Jesus’s name and that there is only power in one name, and that is the name of our God and Father in heaven. The enemy will flee, he will tremble, because no other name can be feared, but the name of Jesus.

God has something beautiful coming your way. I have been in deep prayer for our small businesses, and I declare success in Jesus’s name for each and everyone of you. Not just the kind of success that equates money and power, but the kind of success that comes with knowing Jesus, walking with him, and allowing him to work in every area of your life. Learn to pray with an open heart and ask God to sincerely lead you. Not only when you want him to, but when He does. Give him the open door to penetrate your heart and soul and to take over all the areas of your life that are meaningless without him. I pray for each, and every business that we encounter, every family member, and friend. God is knocking and most times those rejections need to happen so that we rely on God and not on our own strength. I have been told NO so many times, I too have felt down, and every time that I hear the devil whisper insignificant words and trash in my ear, I ask God to give me the strength to push him away. The more I have practiced this, the easier it has become to recognize when the enemy is doing his best work, trying his hardest to lead me to destruction.

Family, we are nothing without God. We are so blessed to be created by the main Creator himself, to be who we are today. Let us not take that for granted. Live and breathe in the excellence that you are in Christ. He is not a mediocre creator, so you are not a mediocre creation. Always remember this. He gave me that word such a long time ago, and even today when I feel discouraged, I remember that I offend God when I do not appreciate myself.

A few things that have helped my beautiful entrepreneurship journey, and these 3 years of serving alongside you all with Galilee Life are the following:

1. Prayer – get into the habit of presenting your business before the Lord every single day. When you wake up, ask God to lead you, to rescue you from your expected feelings and emotions that come from unexpected outcomes.

2. Fast – take some time to dedicate to your business by fasting. You can do this by being in prayer and abstaining from anything that can be a distraction and can be avoided throughout the day. These things may include and may not be limited to, social media, tv, talking to certain people throughout the day, not eating for a period of time. Fasting is your sacrifice and way to seek God in solitude, and saying here I am Father, my arms are wide open and ready to serve and receive all that you have for me.

3. Drawing board – This may be your notebook, your journal, a piece of paper. Go back to your drawing board and remind yourself of the reason for doing what you are doing. For most of us, when we do this, we realize that we have not failed at all. If our mission involves God, people, and good stewardship of what he has given us, we are on the right track. If you have forgotten your why, take time to think and in prayer God will remind you, or change your why to what it needs to be.

A few verses that have helped me, that I hope help you are the following:

When the righteous cry for help, the Lord hears and delivers them out of all their troubles. The Lord is near to the brokenhearted and saves the crushed in spirit. Many are the afflictions of the righteous, but the Lord delivers him out of them all. He keeps all his bones; not one of them is broken. -Psalm 34:17-20

As you come to him, a living stone rejected by men but in the sight of God chosen and precious. – 1 Peter 2:4

But he said to me, “My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness.” Therefore I will boast all the more gladly of my weaknesses, so that the power of Christ may rest upon me. – 2 Corinthians 12:9

I hope this helped someone today.

God Bless You! I Love You.

Contributing Writer, Neivis Paulino

