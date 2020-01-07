Log In/Sign Up
Reflections…

a Year Into Writing the World's Greatest Love Story...

By

How lucky I am

To have found this man 

Showing up right on time 

This best friend of mine 

After doing my own work 

I was ready for OUR work 

He’s my partner with whom to grow

Even MOore

That’s when he showed up at my door 

Making me his famous Moesalad 

Feeding my palate

And painting…

My pallate 

Stepping into my world 

And whirling my mind all around 

Damn!

This life? Is profound! 

We are safe in this place 

Exploring this space 

Unstoppable 

To see what’s possible 

Redefining what it means to “have each other’s back”

On this path

On this track 

Courageous to say yes 

To live the greatest love story 

Commanding a new territory 

Of what #powercouple means 

It’s so NOT about being seen 

It’s HONORING each other as 

King & Queen 

Respect

To the highest degree 

And to truly see 

One another 

Both beacons of light shining

Inside ourselves and onto other’s

Not draining the other’s light 

But reflecting OUR light 

Hell yes. This feels right 

And scary I know 

Being fearless through the fear 

This is what I want our kids to know 

Can be

How in a relationship

We can truly see 

Nothing to hide 

No resentment inside 

Better together 

It feels like we won 

Whoa this is fun! 

Even benefiting from our 

Tough work in the dark 

To be stronger in the light 

Creating an unbreakable chain 

Especially when their is pain 

Building something special 

A great love story demonstration 

Today having a solid foundation 

That was placed brick by brick 

Over the past 12 months 

Wow… that was quick! 

Let’s get it! 

We are in this together 

You are my person forever 

All in

RIDE or DIE 

Holding hands

Let’s fly! 

.

.

Jen Whitney, CEO of Being Fierce

Inspired and Inspire! Truth dweller of raw grit; exposed and naked on the page. Learning. Evolving. Emerging. What a ride!
Co-parent to three. Writing the world’s greatest love story and exploring what it means to be in a "Power Couple" relationship. 28 year + career helping non-US Citizens invest for their future. Poet. Writer. Space- Explorer. Transformed my life. Lost the mental weight, lost 60 pounds, created space, filled with self-love, now use the word impossible with caution.

——

We are all worthy of self-respect and self-responsibility and we can prove it in our actions. Let's go get it!

