Recovering and thriving from a toxic boss

Its probably one of the most challenging aspects of working life and can have the most profound impact on your self confidence and your ability to do your job to your best ability – never a combination that any of us want to have to endure for too long. Often the scars of working for a toxic person can stay with us long after we have stopped working for that boss and it will take time, and most importantly, self awareness to find your path again.

But how do you know if you are in a toxic working relationship with your boss in the first place.

Do you lie awake at night wondering if your boss is angry with you?

Do you feel like you are walking on egg shells with them on a regular basis, despite never being yelled at?

Do you feel like no matter how hard you work, delivering key projects on time and to your bosses expectations, you just don’t seem to get the same career opportunities as other colleagues?

Has all trust gone?

In fact there are hundreds of potential triggers that you may be experiencing, and all or some of them are having a profound affect on your mental health.

But hey! Its ok because in the first instance you have recognized that you are in a toxic situation, and you need to break away. Its hard because you may love your job, love the company and feel like you are making a difference, but staying there will eventually take its toll on your mental wellbeing.

But how do you start a new role and not take the feelings with you? How do you build yourself back up again so that you thrive and enjoy working life again.