Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Reasons to Volunteer at Your Local Animal Shelter

Have you ever thought about volunteering at an animal shelter? If not, consider putting it on your list of feel-good things to do. One of the easiest ways to help out at a shelter is merely giving your time and attention to the animals there. Many of the animals are rescue animals waiting for someone […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Reasons to Volunteer at Your Local Animal Shelter - Sarah Laud

Have you ever thought about volunteering at an animal shelter? If not, consider putting it on your list of feel-good things to do.

One of the easiest ways to help out at a shelter is merely giving your time and attention to the animals there. Many of the animals are rescue animals waiting for someone to adopt them, and they need love. Spending time with humans is a great way to keep them well socialized and on their best behavior for their potential new owners. Just an hour a week could make a massive difference for the animals at the shelter.

If you don’t want to be hands-on with the animals, you can volunteer in various tasks: maintaining a website, helping with outreach, building and maintaining structures, or writing compelling stories about their animals needing a home. You never know; your particular skills and hobbies may be just what your local shelter, rescue, or sanctuary needs.

Are you thinking about getting a pet? 

Volunteering at the shelter is a great way to gain more information before making the decision. Most shelters have dogs and cats, so if you are thinking of one of those common pets, you can become familiar with what’s involved in taking care of them. You may even fall in love with one of the animals and decide to adopt.

Do you have a child who is afraid of dogs? 

It’s a common fear for children–they may have encountered an overly friendly or even aggressive dog and associated that experience with all dogs. Try taking your child to an animal shelter to help love the animals, and they may become less fearful.

Are you yourself in need of receiving some love and attention? Nearly everyone feels that way at times. When people volunteer at a shelter, they’re not just giving love to the animals, they’re receiving it as well. If you’re feeling down or depressed, visiting a shelter to help may help you more than you expect.

Are you looking for something fun to do with friends or family or a youth group? If your group shares a love of animals, volunteering at the shelter is sure to be a hit. It’s a unique opportunity to bond with each other while helping out the community.

A great thing about volunteering is that you can do whatever works for you. If you’re afraid volunteering will involve unpleasant tasks or too much time, realize most places are more than willing to accept your help in whatever form you can give it. It doesn’t hurt to ask.

How to volunteer? 

Simply call your local shelter and ask what help they can use. Whatever it is, it may be right up your alley.

This blog was originally published at sarahlaud.org.

    Sarah Laud, Student

    Sarah Laud is an aspiring journalist, who dreams of joining a nationally-respected outlet that can provide her with a career that she can shine in. Having excelled in her schoolwork throughout her high school career, she was a shining star in the Morristown, New Jersey establishment. The Morristown Beard School provided Sarah with a number of clubs, roles, and experiences that she looks forward to foisting into a thriving career in higher education and her future work. She has also worked with a number of charities, volunteering and finding ways to raise proceeds which support the community and the people within it.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    The Endless Personal Value in Helping Rescued Animals

    by Carly Sutherland
    Community//

    How to Volunteer with Your Family

    by Ralph Byer
    Community//

    Russell Jack, Southland-Based Yoga and Mindfulness Teacher, Explains How Our Relationship With the Animal World Is a Test of Our Humanity

    by Russell Jack

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.