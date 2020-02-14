Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Real Love is Quiet and Constant. Happy Valentine’s Day.

As a child, there was a female in our family in a prominent position who spread rumors, gossip and lies about other women. In so doing, she was able to sequester our father, and keep him all to herself. As a result, my father had very little contact with his children for decades. A lot […]

By
As a child, there was a female in our family in a prominent position who spread rumors, gossip and lies about other women. In so doing, she was able to sequester our father, and keep him all to herself. As a result, my father had very little contact with his children for decades.

A lot of people will say, “There are two sides to every story.“ In that experience, there were indeed two sides to the story. There were the lies, and there was the truth. The gossip, rumors and lies were very loud and ever present. Sometimes they were built upon a small amount of truth, which would be blown completely out of proportion, and into a crisis. Other times, they were completely fabricated. All of the lies added up to an ultimatum. “Do you choose them or me?”

Love doesn’t like to enter into the fray and fight like a liar. Even when attacked, love never seeks to harm, not even an attacker. (When the weapons are words, and the person caught in the cross-fire is a loved one, it’s hard to make a case for self-defense.) So, love, and truth, might retreat. However, even on the horizon, or out of view, love is still love and the truth is still the truth. They are quiet, constant fires that refuse to be extinguished. They gather their strength. Their return will not be loud.

In a sense, love never left. My wishes and prayers were constant for my father. As I gained understanding about the mental health challenges of the woman who had sequestered him, and the abuse she had suffered in her life, I slowly developed compassion for her. I practiced loving unconditionally, while also protecting myself from attacks. I lived far away, but attempted short visits. At first, it was only a meal every year or so. That led to more contact, but never long, and always with an eye on my back and the exit.

In all fairness, I cannot say that I loved the attacker. However, I was able to get to the point where I had compassion toward her. And the lesson that I took away from the experience is that forgiveness is a gift you give yourself. Resentments are a heavy load to carry. As Carrie Fisher was fond of saying, “Resentment is like drinking poison and expecting the other person to die.”    

I also learned that real love is constant and quiet. Fear, jealousy and insecurity are loud. Love would never seek to harm others, or separate a family member from their tribe. When insecurities dominate the channel of one’s emotions, they can create maliciousness. I guess that is why love and all of her close companions (compassion, kindness) require practice. The heart is a muscle. It’s pretty easy to feel and taste when I am letting resentment, fear, jealousy, etc. try to steer my emotions. 
 

Real love remains constant and awaits the day that you knock on her door. And when you do, you are greeted with an open heart and loving arms.

Love is honorable and doesn’t need to bring others down. There is no malicious gossip on the tongue of a truth-telling lover. Even when someone is headed on the wrong path, there is no need for carping. Compassion might be the warmth that guides the lost back home.

Angels. Author: Jean Ingelow 1820-2897. Public Domain. Used with permission. Wiki Commons

So my wish for each of us today is that we immerse ourselves in love, and her companions of warmheartedness, kindness and truth.

My father now has a good relationship with all of his children. Because love always wins. Happy Valentine’s Day.

With love to you, and gratitude for you being in our tribe,

Natalie

The featured picture is a scan of a greeting card from 1909. It is in the public domain and available on Wiki Commons. Used with permission.
 

Natalie Pace, co-creator of the Earth Gratitude project and bestselling author of The Gratitude Game, The ABCs of Money and Put Your Money Where Your Heart Is.

I have been specializing in sustainability and financial literacy since 1999. Over that period of time, I've been blessed to co-create the Earth Gratitude project and write 3 personal finance bestsellers.
The Earth Gratitude project features sustainable living, clean energy projects, gratitude and protection of our common home, with wisdom written by the world's most respected leaders, including His Holiness, The 14th Dalai Lama of Tibet, Elon Musk, H.R.H. The Prince of Wales, Kathleen Rogers (the president of The Earth Day Network), Arianna Huffington, Wangari Maathai, Global Green, the NRDC, Ron Finley, and many more. Download your free Earth Gratitude mini ebooks and join us for 14 days of sustainability and gratitude at http://earthgratitude.org/.

Each year on Earth Day, April 22nd, we encourage everyone to power up the gratitude and power down the grid with an epic hour of personal net zero celebration.

The ABCs of Money was in the top 15 of Investing Basics on Amazon for 3 years, with over 120,000 downloads. I've been ranked the #1 stock picker, above over 835 A-list pundits, by an independent ranking agency. My easy-as-a-pie chart nest egg strategies and Thrive Budget have saved homes and nest eggs since 1999, during a time of two colossal recessions, when most people lost more than half of their net worth, and over 7 million people lost their homes.

http://www.nataliepace.com/
http://earthgratitude.org/

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

