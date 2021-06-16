Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Real Love Baby

Love Is a Habit

By

If you are not familiar with my work. I am a Habit Strategist. Something I love to do is make content practical. I take my favorite podcasts, books, speeches, articles, etc and I provide the habit I have implemented into my life post consumption.

This week’s content is True Love: A Practice for Awakening the Heart.

Most of us know that being present, grateful and practicing habits like conscious breathing is a “good” thing to do. 

However, all these practices can be diluted if we feel rushed, or we say gratitudes just to say them but we don’t actually feel them. 

Thich Nhat Hanh mentions a mindful practice that “forces” you to be present and feel. 

Close your eyes, breathe & say…

Breathing in – I am aware of my heart; breathing out –  I am smiling at my heart. Breathing in – I know that you are there; breathing out – thank you for being there.

You can do this for 10 seconds or ten minutes. You can swap in your eyes, ears, legs, a person who’s there for you… etc. make it your own!

It’s an easy & quick way to practice, presence, gratitude and conscious breathing. 

    Gabriella Rosen

