Real-Estate Mogul Samuel Leeds On The Importance of Having A Mentor

Samuel Leeds
Can you think back into your life to someone who you admire? Perhaps this is someone who is very successful in their career, their family life, or even socially? In our lives there are dozens of people who have managed to be very successful at what they do, and these people are a wealth of information, as long as we are able to tap into that wealth. That is why it’s very important to find someone that you can learn from – a mentor.

Samuel Leeds, a London-based property investor is the most recommended mentor and coach for financial freedom through real-estate investments. Samuel releases videos every week based on financial freedom and real estate investment. Also, many of his successful students have become financially free from his training. Their stories are covered and have also made the newspapers.

As an entrepreneur, it’s exciting to go it alone and create something on your own. However, the reality is that, while you have a great idea, you may not know exactly what you should be doing with your business at which times to develop it into a sustainable business.

Samuel bought his first property completely financed by the bank which he had learnt off the back of a training course at 17 years of age. This was the beginning of his journey of being a property investor. Today he owns a castle worth millions of pounds in the middle of England.

During the pandemic, Samuel Leeds created an online version of all of his training programmes which exploded his business globally and helped him go international. In a post-COVID-19 world, Samuel is planning to continue to guide and mentor individuals around the globe and also revert back to physical training seminars again. In real estate the best time to make money is in a recession. Samuel admits, ‘The second best investment is in real estate, the best is in yourself. The biggest myth about passive income is that it doesn’t exist.’

Also, at his young age, Samuel went to Zambia, Africa as a teenager and wanted to set up a charity to bring clean water to remote villages across Africa. So, he decided to build his property empire in the UK and donate a portion of his profits towards helping people in need. Today, he donates hundreds of thousands to charity and has his own Samuel Leeds Foundation.

Samuel says, A good mentor will help you stay accountable to your goals, they will help you pay attention and stay on track. When you get frustrated and want to give up they will push you harder and keep you going. A mentor can be invaluable to ask you the hard questions and challenge you to come up with the answers. Everyone needs at least one great life mentor in their lifetime. They’ll give you advice and inspiration that will completely change your future. They’ll give you easy shortcuts that will help you get on the right path again quickly. They’ll even be a role model and guide whom you can follow.

Allow your mentor to coach you by asking you the biggest questions you really need to sit with. Sometimes when they ask you that question — that only you can figure out for yourself — that’s when you’ll make the biggest leap. Your mentor’s curiosity has the same power as a life coach — to let you listen to your heart. What does your intuition say? Your life mentor will help you to hear it he quoted.

