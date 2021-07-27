Sandy Mackay is an Expert team builder and business leader and the most influential young professional in Canadian real estate. In this article we go over a few ways to avoid burnout and achieve success

Distress Tips

Distress tips unboutebly come along way throughout one’s career, and with the knowledge Sandy has gained in his time, he has discovered amazing distress tips. One of these tips is to stay active at all times. Sandy believes that as long as you do something that gets you moving, it will surely help relieve stress. The next tip he has shared is to run towards your problems rather than running from them, in doing so you will discover solutions quickly. Sandy states that the longer you allow stressful thoughts to linger, the more that specific stressor will continue to build up in your mind. Thus, causing it to become larger and hurting your overall health.

Avoiding Burnouts

Discovering ways to avoid stressful days is crucial when working in nearly every career. Sandy recommends being purposeful of the environment you are working in, as a supportive environment will help you avoid stress. This will also assist you into getting back on track under high stress encounters. Sandy also suggests scheduling your time off before you schedule your work. He is aware that everyone has a different capacity and specific needs when it comes to their work, but he still strongly believes everyone will benefit from proper scheduling. An example being to schedule your personal life activities first, before business.

Main Tips For Successful Habits

Sandy has gathered quite a few main tips to create a successful habit. One of these is to create a schedule and to remove all potential distractions, such as phones and social media. In doing so, you are allowing yourself to get the most important things done and at a better pace. The next recommendation Sandy shares is to “Tell everyone you know about it who may interfere with your habit.” He states that this puts social pressure on you, and this will make you truly commit and follow through with your words.

Motivation

Staying motivated is key when it comes to reaching your goals. Remaining purposeful of the environments Sandy surrounds himself with helps him stay motivated. He states that some environments are a lot more growth oriented, and if he’s ever feeling unmotivated, he knows to get himself into that specific environment in order to get his energy back up. Sandy never lets himself forget how important it is to be aware of your environments, as they contribute a huge factor into how you feel. He then states that this is especially true when it comes to the people in that environment. You will become the average of the people you spend the most time with.

Advice To Those Starting Out

If Sandy were to give one piece of advice to someone just starting out, it would be to remember that the environment is everything. He then states that if you have people around you who aren’t achieving what you are looking to achieve, then you need to search for new surroundings. Sandy then adds on to this by saying how this applies to anything in your life, but especially in business. There is a drastic difference between hanging around winners with a positive outlook and positive energy, compared to a negative environment. He then concludes this by commenting how being the dumbest person in the room can be a great thing.