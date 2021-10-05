Contributor Log In
Real Confidence – So You’re Ready for a Career Change with Special Guest Cat Breet

So you’re ready for a career change…

Maybe you’ve had it with that useless boss of yours. 

Maybe you’re done languishing in a position that’s not giving back to you. 

Or maybe you’re just plain bored. 

Whatever the reason, just the thought of “changing stripes” can be a real challenge to one’s confidence. 

For most people, it opens up a host of tough questions, like: 

“What do I want more of in my life and in my career right now?” 

“What’s missing?” 

“What am I really hungry for?” 

In this episode, we’re talking to Cat Breet, host of “Planet Work”, about the steps a person should have take the moment they realize they’re no longer thrilled with their current occupation. Change is usually scary – but you can use that fear as fuel to find a job that you’ll wish you had sooner.

Listen in as we discuss why: 

  • It’s easy to blame a bad boss for being unhappy at work, but the best way to find your next right step is to understand the root cause of your unhappiness
  • Financial, family and other obligations make it harder – but not impossible – to take risks when it comes to career change

Listen on Spotify, Apple, Anchor or wherever you tune in.

Alyssa Dver, CEO & Founder at American Confidence Institute

Confidence Crusader - Neuro Nerd - Success Equalizer:  Alyssa Dver leads the American Confidence Institute which offers SHRM and ICF-accredited workshops, keynotes, eclasses and coaching certification.  She received a 2021 Stevie Award for Achievement in Thought Leadership.

Alyssa also founded and chairs the ERG Leadership Alliance, the largest association for employee group leaders who are directly improving workplace diversity, equity & inclusion.

Alyssa is a TEDx and Boston Best Speaker, as well as an International Book Award finalist with her 7th book, “Confidence is a Choice: Real Science. Superhero Impact.” Her work has been endorsed by thought leaders at Wharton, Harvard, MIT, Yale, UC Berkeley, The US Air Force, The US Tennis Association, Panera, Staples, Spotify, Wayfair, and dozens more.

Alyssa teaches CEOs at Penn’s Innovation Center, advises students at MIT’s Trust Center, and coaches entrepreneurs for GetStarted RI.

Discover all kinds of practical resources including Alyssa’s blog and podcast on www.AmericanConfidenceInstitute.com.

