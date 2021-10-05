Real Confidence – So You’re Ready for a Career Change with Special Guest Cat Breet

So you’re ready for a career change…

Maybe you’ve had it with that useless boss of yours.

Maybe you’re done languishing in a position that’s not giving back to you.

Or maybe you’re just plain bored.

Whatever the reason, just the thought of “changing stripes” can be a real challenge to one’s confidence.

For most people, it opens up a host of tough questions, like:

“What do I want more of in my life and in my career right now?”

“What’s missing?”

“What am I really hungry for?”

In this episode, we’re talking to Cat Breet, host of “Planet Work”, about the steps a person should have take the moment they realize they’re no longer thrilled with their current occupation. Change is usually scary – but you can use that fear as fuel to find a job that you’ll wish you had sooner.

Listen in as we discuss why:

It’s easy to blame a bad boss for being unhappy at work, but the best way to find your next right step is to understand the root cause of your unhappiness

Financial, family and other obligations make it harder – but not impossible – to take risks when it comes to career change

Listen on Spotify, Apple, Anchor or wherever you tune in.