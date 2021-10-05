Real Confidence – So You’re Ready for a Career Change with Special Guest Cat Breet

So you’re ready for a career change…
Maybe you’ve had it with that useless boss of yours.
Maybe you’re done languishing in a position that’s not giving back to you.
Or maybe you’re just plain bored.
Whatever the reason, just the thought of “changing stripes” can be a real challenge to one’s confidence.
For most people, it opens up a host of tough questions, like:
“What do I want more of in my life and in my career right now?”
“What’s missing?”
“What am I really hungry for?”
In this episode, we’re talking to Cat Breet, host of “Planet Work”, about the steps a person should have take the moment they realize they’re no longer thrilled with their current occupation. Change is usually scary – but you can use that fear as fuel to find a job that you’ll wish you had sooner.
Listen in as we discuss why:
- It’s easy to blame a bad boss for being unhappy at work, but the best way to find your next right step is to understand the root cause of your unhappiness
- Financial, family and other obligations make it harder – but not impossible – to take risks when it comes to career change