Ready To Express Your True Authentic Self? How to Open Your Throat Chakra

Are you able to truly communicate and express yourself well? Are you able to convey your authentic self to others honestly and purely? There are times when we all cannot quite put our thoughts and emotions into words. Worse, when we can, they may come off as arrogant, timid or excessive talking! If a cat has got your tongue, here’s how to open your throat chakra and express your authentic self!

Truly Communicate and Express Your Authentic Self! – Photo by Eliott Reyna on Unsplash

How To Open Your Throat Chakra Quickly, Safely, and 100% Naturally

The throat chakra is the fifth of the seven chakras, and as you may have guessed, is located around the throat as well as the areas of the mouth, tongue, jaw, and neck.

This chakra governs our ability to communicate and speak our own truth and do so in an honest, pure, and authentic way. It is responsible for both our self expression as well as our ability to listen and understand our own inner intuition.

Your throat chakra could be blocked if you lack confidence to communicate your thoughts or feelings, fearful of the opinions of others, or frustrated and incapable of expressing how you truly feel within.

If that sounds like you, not to worry! The good news is, like all chakras, you can unblock and open your throat chakra with proper practices and techniques listed in this guide.

Specifically, you can open your throat chakra through specific yoga poses, neck care, affirmations, chants, meditations, and mudras. In addition, you should also combine these techniques with specific foods, essential oils and healing stones and crystals recommended by experts to help open your throat chakra.

To open our throat chakra and express ourselves properly, we must also be in touch with our own inner intuition and inner guidance. We must be able to listen and understand our own inner voice in order to be able to share our voice and communicate our authentic self to others.

An excellent way to do this is through journaling as it will help us be more conscious of our thoughts and feelings, and how to express them better in words. Similarly, singing is another great way to enhance your ability to express yourself and open your throat chakra.

Here’s The Top 10 ways How to Open Your Throat Chakra

Yoga Poses Neck Care Affirmations Chants Mudras Diet Essential Oils Healing Stones And Crystals Journaling Singing

Yoga Poses

Fish Pose To Open Your Throat Chakra – Photo by Elly Fairytale from Pexels

Originating in India centuries ago, Yoga is now practiced all over the world by millions. Yoga is excellent for maintaining general health and well being by increasing bodily flexibility, strength, muscle tone, cardiovascular and circulatory health, respiratory health, and more!

However, although yoga has numerous benefits for the body, it also great for our mind and mental health, too. For example, yoga has been known to help those who struggle with depression, stress, and anxiety.

As we have also discussed in detail on our last post, “The Real Science behind Chakras,” yoga does this through poses, meditation and breathing exercises which stimulate our body’s parasympathetic nervous system through the Vagus nerve. Our parasympathetic nervous system is responsible for the involuntary processes of rest and digestion in our body, and when stimulated it will decrease our heart rate, breath, and relax our muscles.

Yoga also helps to balance and open all chakras through poses, meditation, and breathing exercises. To open throat chakra, we want to especially focus on yoga poses that activate that neck and throat area, as well as breathing exercises. This will help release tension, increase circulation, and restore and balance the flow of energy throughout the body.

Due to the focus and emphasis on stretching the neck and throat area, the shoulder stand and fish pose are at the top of the list as suggestions.

Here are the poses that many experience yogi’s and yoga teachers recommend to open the throat chakra:

Shoulder Stand – Sarvangasana

Fish Pose – Matsyasana

Plow Pose – Halasana

Knees, chest and chin pose – Ashtanga Namaskar

Seated Cat Cow – Upavistha Bitilasana Marjaryasana

Legs Up The Wall Pose – Viparita Karani

Lion’s Breath – Simhasana

Neck Care

Maintaining good neck health is crucial to balance and open the throat chakra. This can be done through a combination of maintaining good posture and neck alignment throughout the day.

Make sure you sleep with a pillow and mattress that has adequate neck support. You may want to consider investing in new pillow such as a memory foam or feather pillow if you wake up with stiffness or soreness in the neck.

Similarly, if you spend several hours in an office or desk at home, create a more ergonomic environment and ensure your chair has proper armrest and lumbar support. Additionally, it’s important that your computer screen is directly in front of you at a comfortable distance so you don’t have to arch your neck upwards or downwards for several hours during the day.

Neck massages are another excellent way to relieve tension and increase relaxation. You can receive a neck massage by a professional masseuse, or you can do it yourself. Additionally, you can also self massage your neck with an electric neck massager.

How To Self Massage Neck To Open Throat Chakra

Self Massage Neck to Open Throat Chakra – Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels

Sit up straight with shoulders lowered and neck straight. Firmly press your fingers on any points of tension on the neck. Gently move the fingers in a circular motion. Now, move fingers in opposite direction. Repeat for up to five minutes.

Neck stretches are also a great way to maintain neck care and open up your throat chakra. This will help increase flexibility and neck strength, improve posture, and relieve tension. This is also an excellent way to warm up the next for throat chakra yoga poses.

How To Stretch Neck To Open Throat Chakra

Stretch Neck to Open Throat Chakra – Photo by KoolShooters from Pexels

Find a comfortable position to sit or stand with shoulders lowered, neck straight, and eyes facing forward. Close your eyes and lean your left ear towards your left shoulder. Exhale slowly. Take a big yawn in this position to fully stretch the neck, jaw, and throat muscles. Move your head back to the neutral and straight position as you inhale. Repeat this stretch and yawn on the opposite side. Slowly roll your head clockwise five times, and then five times in the opposite direction.

Affirmations

Affirmations are positive phrases we say either aloud or in our head repeatedly to help break the cycle of negative thoughts. Over time, the daily practice of affirmations will reprogram our subconscious mind and also help reinforce existing positive thoughts, behaviors, and habits.

The throat chakra is associated with self expression, truth, and authenticity. As the chakra’s name implies, our truth and self expression are often spoken orally to others. This is why the regular practice of daily affirmations are among the most effective techniques to open the throat chakra.

Here are some recommended affirmations to help open the throat chakra:

I speak my truth openly and fearlessly I feel comfortable expressing myself to others My life is balanced as an active listener and speaker I set clear boundaries with others I am easily able to express and communicate my thoughts to myself and others

Chants

Similar to other verbal techniques such as affirmations, chanting is an especially effective technique to open the throat chakra. Chanting is an ancient practice that involves repeatedly and melodically singing a word, phrase, or prayer.

The repetitive vibrations and sounds of chanting calm the body, mind, and nervous system and is also believed to increase mindfulness, focus, and concentration.

Each chakra has a different associated chant, and for the throat chakra, it is the sound “HAM.”

How to Chant “HAM” Mantra to Open Your Throat Chakra

Find a quiet, comfortable position without distractions. You can do this while seated or lying down, and concentrate on your throat, neck, jaw and mouth as you chant “HAM.” Note that can also chant in your head if you are in a public space or uncomfortable for any reason. Take several deep and full breaths. Inhale fully before beginning the first chant. Enunciate the letter “H” with a slightly higher pitch and force to emphasize this sound. Next, enunciate the letter “A” to create the combined “HA” sound. Add the letter “M” to create the full “HAM” sound. Slowly taper off on the “M” so you can hear and feel the vibration. Exhale fully and slowly. Pause briefly before continuing to repeat the chant. Repeat as necessary, and recommended chanting is 108 repetitions (to match the total 108 chakras in the body) which will take approximately 15-20 minutes. For best results, you can adjust hand positions and combine with the throat chakra mudra shown below.

Here’s a great video below on this practice of chanting “HAM” to help open your throat chakra.

Mudras

Also known as “yoga for the hands,” mudras have been used for centuries alongside traditional yoga poses, meditations, and breathing exercises. They are believed to help relax the body and mind, increase mindfulness, and facilitate the flow of energy throughout the body.

Mudras are specific signs or gestures made with the hands and are often made through a combination of fingertip and palm touching and by interlocking and/or straightening the fingers.

Each of the seven main chakras has one or multiple mudras associated with it.

Non-surprisingly here, to open the throat chakra,simply practice the throat chakra mudra!

How to perform the Throat Chakra Mudra

Find a comfortable seated position. Easy pose is often recommended. Face palms up. Interlock the fingers inside the palms. Press the tips of the thumbs against each other gently. Place this mudra against your navel while chanting “HAM.” Hold this mudra for up to 20 minutes or 108 repetitions of the “HAM” chant

Diet

Blueberries and Blackberries are highly recommended foods to open your throat chakra -Photo by Kateryna Moskalova on Unsplash

Often, we can use food colors as a guide for dietary recommendations for each chakra, and the throat chakra is associated with the color blue. Blue and purple foods, and especially those that promote brain health and nourish the throat are best to help open the throat chakra.

At the top of the list, the most highly recommended foods for the throat chakra by experts are blueberries and blackberries. These foods are high in antioxidants to support immune health and reduce inflammation in the body. Blueberries and blackberries are also great for overall brain health and have been known to improve memory, increase concentration and focus, and also boost brain cells.

In addition to blueberries and blackberries, also opt for foods that are soothing and nourishing for the throat and promote healthy thyroid function such as teas, soups, seaweeds, and high fiber vegetables.

Top Ten Food List To Open Throat Chakra

Blueberries Blackberries Concord/Blue Grapes Licorice Slippery Elm Bark Seaweed – Nori, Kelp, Kombu, Wakame, Dulse, Arame, Hijiki, Elderberry Tea Bone Broth Coconut Water Herbal Tea With Honey

Essential Oils

Essential oils are used through inhalation and direct application to the skin and are another effective method to open chakras. They help open chakras and promote energy flow throughout the body by relaxing the senses, calming the body and mind, and reducing stress and anxiety.

Each of seven chakras is associated with specific essential oils that help heal imbalanced or blocked chakras through aromatherapy to improve energy flow and heal the body, mind, and spirit.

For example, aphrodisiac flower based essential oils such as jasmine can help sexual dysfunction associated with a blocked sacral chakra and oils that promote love, nurturing, and affection such as rose essential help open the heart chakra.

Signs of a blocked throat chakra include the inability to express yourself or listen to others, as well as feelings of disconnection and dishonest communication.

Experts recommend focusing on essential oils such as peppermint that are pure, strong, and calming as well as throat soothing to help you express yourself authentically and speak your truth and open your throat chakra.

Top Ten Essential Oils To Open Your Throat Chakra Recommended By Aromatherapists

Peppermint Frankincense Lemon Lavender Jasmine Cypress Basil Chamomile Geranium Sage

Healing Stones And Crystals

Amazonite stones to open your throat chakra – Photo by Content Pixie on Unsplash

Healing Stones and crystals have been used by experienced yoga practitioners, energy healers, Reiki masters, and other followers of eastern and ancient traditions for centuries to open all chakras, including the throat chakra.

It is believed that healing stones and crystals can store, block, enhance, and transform energy based on unique vibrations embodied within each stone or crystal.

Consequently, healing stones and crystals’ energetic properties are an effective tool to balance, unblock, and open all chakras by improving energy flow throughout the body.

Similar to diet recommendations, it is suggested to use the throat chakra’s associated color of blue as a starting point for choosing healing stones and crystals. However, it should be noted that recommended stones may be a combination of blueish green and also contain purple or violet. At the top of most experts recommendations are Amazonite and Aquamarine.

Crystal Healers Top Ten Healing Crystals and Stones to Open Your Throat Chakra

Amazonite Aquamarine Blue Quartz Turquoise Blue Goldstone Lapis Lazuli Sodalite Blue Tiger’s Eye Blue Apatite Kyanite

Journaling

Become a better communicator and open your throat chakra through journaling – Photo by Alexandra Fuller on Unsplash

Do you struggle with finding your true voice? Sometimes, we all get stuck in our heads. We can’t always convey thoughts and feelings into words. Writing down your thoughts is an amazing way to get in touch with your own feelings while also becoming a better communicator.

In addition to better communication and emotional awareness, journaling is also an excellent habit for goal progression and self reflection. Practice journaling daily as you chart your progress with other techniques in this guide to better express your true authentic self and open your throat chakra!

Singing

Sing your heart out to open your throat chakra! – Photo by Felix Koutchinski on Unsplash

“Also, a blocked throat chakra will affect your capacity of expression. In singing, we use the voice to communicate emotions. A healthy throat chakra allows you to do this with clarity, and also to be genuine in your voice.” – Jorgelina Perez, Auckland Singing School – Singing with The Throat Chakra

Singing has numerous benefits for overall well being and health such as reducing stress, improving mood, strengthening the immune system, and promoting a healthier night’s sleep.

In addition, singing is an important form of self expression to others, and will also help build your confidence in speaking clearly and truthfully.

As you practice, you will become better able to express yourself in an authentic, pure, and truthful way and help open your throat chakra.

So, sing in the shower. Sing in the car. Sing in the rain!

Conclusion

We have all been there. Lost in our minds. Struggling to find the words that were just on the tip of our tongues.

A blocked throat chakra is an all too familiar, and gut wrenching experience. It’s likely to be accompanied by feelings of frustration, anxiety, fear, and a lack of confidence. It can also manifest itself as excessive talking, poor listening, or dishonesty.

However, a balanced throat chakra will cause you to speak and express yourself purely, honestly, and with integrity. Not only to others. You will have a greater understanding of your own inner truth, thoughts, and emotions. Collectively, they will guide you to the highest “divine” truth and help you manifest your genuine and pure self.

Follow this comprehensive guide and follow the techniques and practices of associated yoga poses, neck care, affirmations, chants, mudras, diet, essential oils, healing stones and crystals, journaling, and singing to help open your throat chakra chakra and express your true authentic self!

Sources

Written by Jonathan O in Yoga Chakras,Yoga Meditation,Yoga Poses

https://jorgelinaperez.com/singing-with-the-chakras-the-throat-chakra/https://www.yogajournal.com/yoga-101/throat-chakra-tune-practice/

https://www.auracacia.com/community/articles/using-essential-oils-to-balance-each-the-7-chakras

https://www.healthline.com/health/practicing-lions-breath