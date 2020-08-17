Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Read Fiction to Get Real

What book club taught me about myself

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By
Note: My Book Club Doesn&#039;t Drink Tea
Note: My Book Club Doesn't Drink Tea

I was asked recently, “What have you learned about yourself that has surprised you the most?”

I’ve always put myself in the category of having high self-awareness.  Part of that comes from being in a family of straight-shooters. Much of it comes from training as a professional actor.  If you want to strip your soul bare and splay it out atop Corcovado mountain in Rio, get an MFA in Acting.  (This is a topic for another blog all by itself.)  

A dear friend, we’ll call Connan because that’s her name, jokes that I’ve always been self-aware. I know what I want and don’t want.  I was particularly self-aware that I didn’t want clubs.   I chose my college because it didn’t have sororities.  I ate at the general cafeteria, not the dining houses.  The oxygen mask would drop from the ceiling of the car when I drove into a golf course neighborhood.  I’d say I was anti-club (except for the Delta Sky Club which is totally, hypocritically, different).

In 2012, I reluctantly joined the neighborhood book club.  I think my neighbor–we’ll call her Rebecca because that’s her name–caught me at a moment of weakness.  I said “yes” against my better judgment.  It was not only a club, but it also read mostly fiction–not my favorite genre. Who has time to read stuff that isn’t true?  Fast forwarding through 80 books to 2020, we’ve read about vampires, ghosts, martians and societies that control female reproduction.  We’ve read comedians who weren’t funny.  We’ve read enough about WWII to get an honorary PhD.  We’ve read award winning works that made us declare, “Let’s write a book.  We could do better than this.”  We have uncovered a novel theorem of inverse correlation: the fewer pages one reads of the book, the more violently one debates the book.  

Funny, we don’t even live in the same neighborhood anymore, but we are still a book club working hard to keep itself together.  We have experienced, at times, solidarity.  We have required some next-morning apologies.  In these 8 years, we have turned the page on every chapter of life’s most giant joys and life’s greatest griefs.  

What has surprised me the most about myself is that I am now 8 years into being an active member of a club. I need this club.  Book optional.

headshot

Donna Peters, Career Coach & Podcast Host at The Me-Suite

Donna Peters, a retired Accenture Management Consulting Partner, is founder of The Me-Suite.  The Me-Suite provides career coaching and leadership development services to executives and next-generation leaders who strive to be both career-oriented and life-minded.  We help people lead their lives with more purpose, planning and power--like C-Suites lead the companies we most admire. The Me-Suite advises on personal development, business coaching and organizational effectiveness topics through one-on-one coaching, speaking, academia and workshops.  Listen to The Me-Suite podcast (available wherever you get your podcasts) for C-Suite and next-gen leader interviews on how to build a Me-Suite mindset.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Wisdom//

Being True to Yourself as an LGBTQI With Melissa Griffiths

by Duku
Community//

Lindsay Lohan: “You’ve Got To Know Who You Are Before You Can Appreciate Nature & Life, Future & Present” with Marco Derhy

by Marco Derhy
Community//

It’s Going to Suck: How to Reach Success by Using Your Fear

by Cayla Vidmar

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.