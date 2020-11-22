Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Re-tire…literally

Get fresh tires for the new road you're paving

When I retired at 52 from a 20-year corporate career at a fabulous company, the typical reaction was, “But what are going to do with yourself?  You’re too young to retire.”  I had to remind people of my definition of retiring.  ‘Re-tiring.’ Getting fresh tires for the new road I’m paving.  

In the Me-suite, we strive to stay fresh and relevant for the future we want to have.  Having a mindset of ‘re-tiring’ helps us continually be in motion TO something, not FROM something.

As you the round corner on the road to 2021, what are your plans for re-tiring?

    Donna Peters, Career Coach & Podcast Host at The Me-Suite

    Donna Peters, a retired Accenture Management Consulting Partner, is founder of The Me-Suite.  The Me-Suite provides career coaching and leadership development services to executives and next-generation leaders who strive to be both career-oriented and life-minded.  We help people lead their lives with more purpose, planning and power--like C-Suites lead the companies we most admire. The Me-Suite advises on personal development, business coaching and organizational effectiveness topics through one-on-one coaching, speaking, academia and workshops.  Listen to The Me-Suite podcast (available wherever you get your podcasts) for C-Suite and next-gen leader interviews on how to build a Me-Suite mindset.

