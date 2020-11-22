Re-tire…literally

When I retired at 52 from a 20-year corporate career at a fabulous company, the typical reaction was, “But what are going to do with yourself? You’re too young to retire.” I had to remind people of my definition of retiring. ‘Re-tiring.’ Getting fresh tires for the new road I’m paving.

In the Me-suite, we strive to stay fresh and relevant for the future we want to have. Having a mindset of ‘re-tiring’ helps us continually be in motion TO something, not FROM something.

As you the round corner on the road to 2021, what are your plans for re-tiring?