RAISING EMOTIONALLY HAPPY CHILDREN

By

While raising children that are emotionally content and happy depends on the effort you make as a parent, recent research has found that quality is more important than quantity. Even though you may make an effort to spend more free time with your kids, the amount of time may not impact your kids’ emotional health. Instead, the interest you show in your children is what will encourage happiness and contentment.

Children Notice Distractions

Spending an hour with your kids each night before sending them off to bed won’t help your family bond if you’re distracted throughout that time. Children notice that you’re not psychologically present when you’re spending time with them, and, as a result, they tend to distance themselves. They want to spend time with you, but knowing you’re not paying attention to them will teach them to grow emotionally detached as a way of protecting themselves from disappointment.

Less is More

If you feel too busy with work to devote an hour or more to your kids each night, cut that time down to 30 minutes. However, in doing so, you must commit to saving all of that time for your kids. Time is less important than how you relate to your children, so shut your phone off for those 30 minutes and invest your time in making your kids happy. When you’re more interested in your kids for those 30 minutes, they will notice, and they will be more comfortable with you.

Schedule Appointments With Your Kid

If you want to spend more quality time with your kids, you can meet this goal using your appointment calendar. You can schedule blocks of time with your children just as you reserve time for a business meeting. This will help you make more time for your kids despite your busy routine. Just remember to turn your phone off during that time so that you can be mentally present with your kids

While spending more time with your kids will help you bond, you’ll have to be aware of your kids during those moments. If you’re texting a friend or taking business calls, your kids will notice, and that will affect their emotional development. By taking a greater interest in their activities and responsibilities, you’ll help your children grow into happier and more communicative adults.

    dr colin knight headshot

    Dr. Colin Knight, Pediatric Surgeon at Kendall Pediatric Specialists

    Dr. Colin Knight has been a pediatric surgeon for most of his career. He has worked for the Nicklaus Children's Health System as well as Kendall Pediatric Specialists. In addition to this experience, Dr. Colin Knight also serves as a clinical assistant professor for the Florida International University since 2013.

    Dr. Colin Knight received his B.S. in Molecular Biophysics and Biochemistry from Yale University in 1991. He then went on to receive his M.D. from the University of Virginia in 1995.

    Following graduation, Dr. Knight served in the United States Air Force for four years, serving as a Flight Surgeon until 2000. During this time, he earned the honor of receiving the Air Force Achievement Medal and the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award. After his time in the military, Dr. Knight returned to training in surgery and pursued a specialization in pediatric surgery. Throughout his training, he received praise for his dedication, expertise, as well as his insatiable curiosity in medical research.

    Dr. Knight understands the importance of improving the health of children before they need medical intervention and founded a local organization with this mission at its core. FLIPANY (Florida Introduces Physical Activity and Nutrition to Youth) teaches children to live healthy lives by educating them about nutrition and providing them with physically active camps. His passion for working with children extends beyond his profession into his work in the Florida community.

    In all that he does, Dr. Colin Knight strives to promote proper values of health and healthcare among his patients and coworkers as well as in his community. He believes in a hands-on approach to education that has enabled him to connect with others and pass on his expertise. You can learn more about Dr. Colin Knight and read some of his original work by visiting his website.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

