Raising a Glass to Courage, Simplicity, and Conviction

No matter how you’ve been affected by all the disruptive events of the past year, I think you’ll agree that we’re no longer the people we were a year ago.

Yep, 2020 changed us individually and collectively by rattling us from our comfort zones and dragging us kicking and screaming into a world filled with challenges and uncertainties. A global pandemic forced us into learning new ways to live and work, while racial injustices and political divisiveness exposed our brokenness as a society.

Through it all, we were offered a big*ss mirror for looking at ourselves in ways we never have before. And, now we are different.

I’m not the person I was when I started 2020, and I’m thankful for that. Over the past year, big opportunities combined with anxiety and heartbreak have taken their toll on me, but they’ve also inspired me to think differently about myself and the world around me.

So, like many of you, I’ve been reflecting a bit on how I’ve changed and how I want to approach the year ahead. And, I have three words for you:

Courage,

Simplicity, and

Conviction.

Throughout 2021, I will be leaning into these words and finding ways for them to guide my life, my business, my relationships, and everything around me. Will you join me? It’s time to cut through the bullsh*t as we embrace our fears with courage, simplify our approach to living and working, and get real about putting our convictions into action.

No more letting fear drive our thoughts and behaviors! No more overcomplicating our lives with things we now know aren’t important! No more sitting in the bleachers watching the action on the field instead of jumping in and making an impact with things that really matter!

I’ll be sharing more about courage, simplicity, and conviction in the months ahead, including in my new book, Kiss Your Dragons: Radical Relationships, Bold Heartsets, & Changing the World, which launches on January 26. (Click here for details or to order.)

In the meantime, please understand that putting these three words into action is something you have to figure out for yourself, but not something you can do alone. So, please reach out to me, MOFI, the Disruptor League, and the rest of your communities to help you as you turn the page into a new year.

I can’t say I’m going to miss 2020, but I am thankful for it. I’m thankful for the opportunity to change, and I’m thankful for all of you who have blessed my life with important conversations, timely support, and even Zoom hugs over the past year.

Now, I hope that you’ll join me in raising a glass to what’s next, whatever that may be. Have an amazing holiday season, however you choose to celebrate, and I look forward to going on yet another journey with you in 2021!