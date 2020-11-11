Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Quickly Identify Your Ideal Client Using This 4 Step Exercise

Targeting the right audience with your paid ad or organic outreach campaigns can be hard, But it doesn’t have to be. When you target an audience, it’s important that you understand your audience inside and out, maybe even better than they know themselves. To do this, we take our clients through a customer persona exercise […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Jan Kahanek | Unsplash
Jan Kahanek | Unsplash

Targeting the right audience with your paid ad or organic outreach campaigns can be hard,

But it doesn’t have to be.

When you target an audience, it’s important that you understand your audience inside and out, maybe even better than they know themselves.

To do this, we take our clients through a customer persona exercise that we’ve found to be very effective.

The exercise goes through a few steps to really learn as much about this persona as possible.

First, it’s key to identify any pain points these people have.

Questions to consider:
– What are they struggling with right now in their business or life?
– Why has this been bothering them?
– What could be an effective solution to remedy this pain point?

By identifying pain points, you’re able to discover exactly what your audience is struggling with, which you can address and call out in your sales copy.

Next, identify goals that people in your audience share.

Questions to consider:
– What are they aspiring to achieve in the short term in their career or personal life?
– What are their long term goals?
– What are ways that someone like you could help them achieve those goals?
– How would hitting these goals impact these people?

Discussing how you’ll help your audience achieve these goals in your offer should pique their interest and make them want to learn more about you.

From here, identify what motivates your audience.

Questions to consider:
– What makes these people tick?
– What do they want out of their life and their career?
– How can you tap into these emotions and really speak to them?
– How can you translate these motivations into a desire for your program?

Being able to identify these motivators and say them back to your audience in a headline or subheadline will grab their attention right away.

For example, if someone is tired of their 9-5 lifestyle, an investing course could lead with “Escape the 9-5 grind and live on your own terms by creating income investing in the stock market.”

Finally, discover any unmet needs your audience has.

Questions to consider:
– What is some things that could positively impact their life and help them achieve the change they so badly desire?
– Why is it your program?
– How can you help them meet those needs?

By understanding their unmet needs, you will have a clear idea of how your program can best serve them and you can then adjust your messaging to reflect that.

This exercise has been incredibly effective for both us and our clients, and can be the difference between seeing calls booked on your calendar and not.

By speaking directly to your target audience and touching on pain points, goals, motivations and unmet needs, you’ll capture the attention of your ideal clients and start seeing that convert to calls booked and deals closed.

If you’re interested in learning more, be sure to stay up to date with our social media channels and read our frequently posted blogs filled with free content and resources.

Watch Our Free Training: https://www.launchyourknowledge.com/
Subscribe to Our Podcast: https://anchor.fm/knowledgex
Follow Us On Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/knowledgexus/
Follow Us On LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/knowledgexusa/
Follow Us On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/knowledgexus/

    Christian Bonnier, Thrive Global Campus Editor-at-Large from SUNY Binghamton

    I am a freshman at Binghamton University studying Accounting in the School of Management. I also co-host the Real Talk University Podcast where my friend Andre and I interview entrepreneurs to provide insight and advice to our college-aged target audience.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    audience persona
    Community//

    How to Create a Content Persona That Pulls in Your Ideal Buyer Audience

    by Julia McCoy
    Community//

    How Small Business Owners Can Stay Connected to Customers During COVID-19

    by TAYLOR ROHWEDDER
    Community//

    How to Create Effective Customer Surveys and Questionnaires

    by Jared Atchison

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.