Quickly Identify Your Ideal Client Using This 4 Step Exercise

Targeting the right audience with your paid ad or organic outreach campaigns can be hard,

But it doesn’t have to be.

When you target an audience, it’s important that you understand your audience inside and out, maybe even better than they know themselves.

To do this, we take our clients through a customer persona exercise that we’ve found to be very effective.

The exercise goes through a few steps to really learn as much about this persona as possible.

First, it’s key to identify any pain points these people have.

Questions to consider:

– What are they struggling with right now in their business or life?

– Why has this been bothering them?

– What could be an effective solution to remedy this pain point?

By identifying pain points, you’re able to discover exactly what your audience is struggling with, which you can address and call out in your sales copy.

Next, identify goals that people in your audience share.

Questions to consider:

– What are they aspiring to achieve in the short term in their career or personal life?

– What are their long term goals?

– What are ways that someone like you could help them achieve those goals?

– How would hitting these goals impact these people?

Discussing how you’ll help your audience achieve these goals in your offer should pique their interest and make them want to learn more about you.

From here, identify what motivates your audience.

Questions to consider:

– What makes these people tick?

– What do they want out of their life and their career?

– How can you tap into these emotions and really speak to them?

– How can you translate these motivations into a desire for your program?

Being able to identify these motivators and say them back to your audience in a headline or subheadline will grab their attention right away.

For example, if someone is tired of their 9-5 lifestyle, an investing course could lead with “Escape the 9-5 grind and live on your own terms by creating income investing in the stock market.”

Finally, discover any unmet needs your audience has.

Questions to consider:

– What is some things that could positively impact their life and help them achieve the change they so badly desire?

– Why is it your program?

– How can you help them meet those needs?

By understanding their unmet needs, you will have a clear idea of how your program can best serve them and you can then adjust your messaging to reflect that.

This exercise has been incredibly effective for both us and our clients, and can be the difference between seeing calls booked on your calendar and not.

By speaking directly to your target audience and touching on pain points, goals, motivations and unmet needs, you’ll capture the attention of your ideal clients and start seeing that convert to calls booked and deals closed.

