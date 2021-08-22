Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Questions Every Leader Should Ask Themselves 

Are you trying to better your leadership skills? In his new blog post, Timothy P. Lofton gives you questions that you should ask yourself.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Becoming a leader is not the end of your work. It is an exceptional accomplishment, but you should still strive each day to reach various goals and become the best leader you can be. The ability to ask questions is a skill every leader should possess. It is beneficial to you and your team, who deserves to be challenged and listened to. Let’s look at specific questions you as a leader should be asking yourself every day to ensure that you are doing your job effectively and to your best capabilities. 

Firstly, assess your priorities for the day. Staying organized is one of the most important aspects of a leader. If you are unorganized, it makes it harder for your team to remain organized as well. By listing your priorities for the day, you are less likely to forget about important meetings, overbook yourself, or fail to complete certain commitments. Along with this, ask yourself what you should delegate. To delegate effectively, you must know the various strengths and skillsets of your team members. If you try to take on everything by yourself, you are not maximizing your productivity, and it shows your team that you do not trust them to handle the work. 

Always ask yourself what can be improved. Just because things seem to be going smoothly, that does not mean you should be comfortable and convince yourself that nothing needs to be changed. A leader should continuously ask themselves what they can do to improve policies, processes, functions and other aspects of a business that enhance a company’s productivity. In addition, do not be afraid to ask what you can do to help other people. Even though you have reached a position of power, you are not exempt from helping wherever you can. Helping others can directly impact the company and even teach your team members how to help themselves in the future. 

Finally, never forget to ask yourself what you learned that day. Good leaders understand that the process of growing and learning never ends in the workforce. Asking that question at the end of the day always keeps your mind in a position of analyzing your decisions and deciding whether or not they were effective.

    Timothy Lofton, Founding Partner and COO at The Cornerstone Group

    Based in Waynesville, Ohio, Timothy P. Lofton is a Founding Partner and COO at The Cornerstone Group. Timothy is a Veteran of the United States Army Reserve, a role in which he counts invaluable for the exceptional leadership skills it helped him cultivate.

    In his free time, Tim makes it a point to volunteer for annual medical mission trips to Ecuador, and is passionate about helping the community around him.

    For even more on Timothy Lofton, be sure to follow him online for the latest insights and updates!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    13 Questions to Ask Yourself to Help You Become a Better Leader

    by Scott Gerber
    Community//

    Leading In a (Newly) Remote World

    by Janice Sutherland
    Community//

    Learning to Delegate well: The Pathway to True Leadership

    by Asif Razzaq
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.