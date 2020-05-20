Qualities of the New Normal

IT’S UNDENIABLE THAT THE CORONAVIRUS QUARANTINE PERIOD HAS BEEN A COLLECTIVE RESET.

Some people have been hurled into survival mode.

Others have experienced boredom and ennui.

And some have been able to use it as an opportunity for growth and self-improvement.

My hope is that we have individually and collectively discovered ways of being that will guide us into a future where success and fulfillment are defined by new standards.

Here, I will outline three qualities that may be instrumental in the development of our “new normal.”

EMPATHY

One of the hidden gifts of the coronavirus crisis is that it has opened our eyes a bit more to the needs of those around us. We have seen communities come together to help families and businesses navigate the changing landscape.

We have learned that, even though we may have differing perspectives, we can still care about the well-being of one another.

Empathy is a necessary quality for creating a world where everyone has an opportunity to thrive.

INTEGRITY

One of the most important aspects of integrity in my work is how we deal with ourselves.

We learn how to have integrity, to a large degree, through self-care, and self-management.

When we are able to take responsibility for our own needs, we are more equipped to recognize and meet the needs of others. That includes family members, coworkers, clients, and friends.

This crisis has emphasized the need for such integrity.

When you make a conscious choice to give yourself a calm, positive experience in an environment of fear and uncertainty, you are choosing to practice integrity.

It is so important for our well-being to avoid engaging in activities that put us in a negative mental state!

ADAPTABILITY

The merit of this quality is arguably the most obvious revelation of our collective reset.

Many of us have been called to rearrange our lives in big ways!

Adaptability is so much about mindset.

When we feel like the rug has been pulled out from under us, we must be aware of our self-talk. It can make the difference between thriving and just surviving.

If you have been made aware of your resistance to change, this may be a great time to acknowledge the importance of fostering your ability to adapt. Encourage yourself to try new things… even if they are small adaptations.

Oftentimes, the things we are most proud of ourselves for are the things we didn’t think we could do.

Adaptability is like a muscle. The more you use it, the better you get at it… and the stronger in character you become.

No doubt, a world where we are more focused on honoring these qualities in ourselves and others is a world that is better for all of us.

