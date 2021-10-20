Qualities of a good leader

A leader is often defined as someone who can see that how certain things can be improved, derives a path towards that improvement, and then leads people towards that change or improvement that he envisioned. In simple words, it can be said that a leader ‘knows the way, goes the way and shows the way’. Every leader, at least once in his lifetime, has felt frustrated and pressured with the immense burden that comes with leading a group of people. But there are some attributes that a leader can possess, and make his leadership more beneficial and rewarding for himself and his team. Let’s discuss these qualities briefly:

Time Manager

A good leader knows how to manage his time in the most efficient way. A leader should know how to make the most of the time that he has got and devise his strategies according to that time, making sure that he is getting the best results out of the strategy he made, in the given time.

Decision Maker

The position of a leader requires to make a lot of decisions, and sometimes these decisions are to be made frequently, i.e. on a daily basis. A leader should be good at making decisions, and more importantly, he should be quick at making the right decisions.

Goal-Oriented

Everyone knows the importance of setting up goals if you want to achieve something in your life. The importance of setting up goals is more important for a leader, vis a vis, a normal individual because, in the case of a leader, a group of people is dependent on him to create a path for them. If a leader fails to set up goals for himself and his team, the success rate of the team will drop by a huge margin.

Calm and Empathetic

A leader should learn how to stay calm in frustrating and demotivating circumstances. A person who knows how to stay calm in difficult situations is always capable of making better decisions. A leader should also be empathetic, especially towards the people under his command. He should be able to stand in the shoes of others, as this will allow him to see things from different perspectives.

Confident and Self-Motivated

Confidence is one of the most crucial features of a good leader because if a leader is not confident about his own abilities, he would fail to set up good goals, which can lead to a disruption in the path of success or even a failure. Self-motivation is also a quality of a good leader because a person who cannot motivate himself will not be able to motivate and coach others. It is necessary for a leader to be confident and self-motivated if he wants to succeed in his goals.

Optimistic

Having a positive attitude is also a plus for a good leader. A leader with an optimistic mindset transfers the same thinking to his employees, which can lead to better productivity and a smooth flow of tasks.

Keeping an open door

This is one of the most important features of a good leader. A good leader always keeps an open door and an open ear to the problems of his employees and anyone that is associated with him. This enhances communication between the leader and the team, and in turn, encourages transparency and openness.

Honest and Responsible

A leader should be honest and have integrity. He should own his mistakes and do not blame anyone else for his faults and errors. There’s a saying that a good leader should know how to practice authority without overwhelming your subordinates. These two characteristics strengthen your character as a leader as well as a human being.

Communicator

A good leader should learn the art of communication, as this will help in passing on his vision and message more conveniently. The communication part will also allow a leader to create strong long-term relationships, which are a huge positive for running an organization in a better way.

Fostering learning, growth, and innovation

Good leaders understand the importance of learning and development, not only for themselves but also for their team and employees. They give room to their employees to work on their creative and innovative skills, they allow their team to try new techniques and methods, as they know that it will eventually help towards the growth of their organization/group.

These qualities and attributes discussed above are more than necessary for a leader to coach and run his team more efficiently. If a leader learns and develops these important characteristics, his success would be ensured.