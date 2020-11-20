Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Pushing Through Restoration Burnout: A Simple Guide

Burnout Header - Omid Chaman

Home restoration is exciting at first – you research the home, find the materials and products you need, and you suddenly have a veritable playground to work on. But then you start working and realize that even the most interesting aspects begin the feel monotonous. Excitement will inevitably fade after a while, but it can lead to burnout. Particularly when restoration’s most difficult tasks are less visible or apparent at first glance. Feeling like you aren’t making noticeable progress can drive feelings of frustration and disappointment. But there’s a way out. Remember that these feelings are not permanent, and these three techniques can help you push through to the other side.

Take Frequent Breaks

Unless you are on a major time-crunch, you should make sure that you take your time. Remodeling a home isn’t a race, it’s a marathon. And having yourself burn out before the halfway point is going to hurt your mental health and the end-product alike. Keeping a regular schedule can help as well. Remodeling attracts free spirits, but have a closely-followed schedule can keep you on track as well as ensuring you hold yourself accountable for taking time away.

Focus On Your Passion

This is particularly helpful if you frequent home remodeling websites or magazines. A big factor in burnout is issues with drive and interest, so work to reinvigorate yourself.  Pay attention to your peers and what they are doing, what you would do differently, and how their work could apply to your own. Reaching out to others and asking for visits could help keep your perspective fresh and your passion ignited.

Do Something Else

I’m not telling you to drop your projects altogether, but much like taking a break is key for your mental health, breaking up the monotony can sometimes be helped by simply walking away and doing something else for a time. Even within the home – if you have a large dining room that you’re tired of re-doing, move on to another room and work there. Or finish up a project you had started previously – finishing a goal and having something to hold on to is essential for keeping momentum on a restoration project.

    Omid Chaman, Owner at Chaman Antique Rug Gallery

    Omid Chaman is a man of diverse talents, interests, and dreams. Since a young age he was pushed to pursue his academic goals and use the skills he learned as best as he could. This emphasis on academic success is what pushed him to pursue a degree with St. John's University. While there, he pursued a degree in toxicology - two degrees in fact. He graduated from the university in 1998 with a Master's degree in toxicology, and he continues to find the field richly fascinating. His business career did not follow this degree, however. He returned to New York and found himself working with the family business, Chaman Antique Rug Gallery. This gallery was his parent's creation, and to this day he has continued on that legacy. He took on the mantle of business owner in 1999, and ever since he has led the business through thick and thin. The business employs more than 30 combined years of experience in appraising, caring for, and appreciating fine antique and oriental rugs from all over the world.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

