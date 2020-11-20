Pushing Through Restoration Burnout: A Simple Guide

Home restoration is exciting at first – you research the home, find the materials and products you need, and you suddenly have a veritable playground to work on. But then you start working and realize that even the most interesting aspects begin the feel monotonous. Excitement will inevitably fade after a while, but it can lead to burnout. Particularly when restoration’s most difficult tasks are less visible or apparent at first glance. Feeling like you aren’t making noticeable progress can drive feelings of frustration and disappointment. But there’s a way out. Remember that these feelings are not permanent, and these three techniques can help you push through to the other side.

Take Frequent Breaks

Unless you are on a major time-crunch, you should make sure that you take your time. Remodeling a home isn’t a race, it’s a marathon. And having yourself burn out before the halfway point is going to hurt your mental health and the end-product alike. Keeping a regular schedule can help as well. Remodeling attracts free spirits, but have a closely-followed schedule can keep you on track as well as ensuring you hold yourself accountable for taking time away.

Focus On Your Passion

This is particularly helpful if you frequent home remodeling websites or magazines. A big factor in burnout is issues with drive and interest, so work to reinvigorate yourself. Pay attention to your peers and what they are doing, what you would do differently, and how their work could apply to your own. Reaching out to others and asking for visits could help keep your perspective fresh and your passion ignited.

Do Something Else

I’m not telling you to drop your projects altogether, but much like taking a break is key for your mental health, breaking up the monotony can sometimes be helped by simply walking away and doing something else for a time. Even within the home – if you have a large dining room that you’re tired of re-doing, move on to another room and work there. Or finish up a project you had started previously – finishing a goal and having something to hold on to is essential for keeping momentum on a restoration project.