Pursuing Happiness by Adopting Minimalism

In today’s modern times, the materials have overtaken our lives. People believe that purchasing more could lead to a happier life. However, some research has found a negative relationship between consumption and happiness. Numerous subjective well-being (SWB) literature have drawn out the findings that the relationships between well-being and income will flatten out after the income reaches a certain threshold. Professor Silvio Borrero Caldasstates states that higher income and expensive consumption will not necessarily make one happier. Once the basic needs are fulfilled, the additional increment in wealth does not result in increased happiness. Similarly, based on the study by Northwestern University found that people who value materialistic possessions have a higher chance of becoming more anxious, anti-social, and depressed.

On the other hand of consumerism, the concept of a minimalist lifestyle is also gaining momentum. Recently it has widely been linked with happiness. People are choosing to live a simple life. The practice of minimalism revolves around owning less and purchasing only those goods that can bring joy.

Minimalism is not only limited to material possessions. It’s also linked to physical, mental, or emotional health. The minimalist supporter – Joshua Fields Millburn & Ryan Nicodemus, explains that there’s nothing wrong with material ownership. However, we have started to give more value to the material over our health, passion, relationships, and personal growth. In their words, minimalism is a tool that can help one to find freedom from the trap of consumerism and be conscious of one choice.

So, is that time that we need to rethink our over-consumption lifestyle?

By integrating minimalism into our lives, it will help us to shift the focus regarding what matters to us the most rather than just an indulgence.

Image Source: Henry & Co.