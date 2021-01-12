Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Pursuing Common Sense

Image courtesy of Unsplash

Image courtesy of Unsplash

Why do this and why now??

Well, if the past year’s chaos is anything to go by, I have identified that there’s a glaring hole in the thread running through politics, public health, entertainment, investments, entrepreneurship and on and on. Go ahead, pick your favorite!

That hole is the need of the hour and can only be filled by…wait for it…Common Sense! This effort is to shine a relentless light on common sense and the rationale for different happenings in this world, our planet and our universe.

The public sphere provides a ton of material to undertake an exercise such as this. This is my humble effort to analyze the why behind every major happening in our current state of the world.

    Janya Bhaskar, Student Founder at Uncommon Common

    Janya Bhaskar is a Thrive on Campus Student Contributor and a junior at Monta Vista High School, Cupertino. She recently published her debut novel,  'The Fall Of A God: Descend Into Chaos'', that explores a dystopian world, mental breakdowns and chaos. She loves to write dark adventure and fantasy fiction. She is creating a compilation of her posts into a handbook of teen "common sense" wisdom and is working on her next fiction trilogy. She enjoys reading about advances in biological research and space.
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

