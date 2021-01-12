Pursuing Common Sense

Image courtesy of Unsplash

Why do this and why now??

Well, if the past year’s chaos is anything to go by, I have identified that there’s a glaring hole in the thread running through politics, public health, entertainment, investments, entrepreneurship and on and on. Go ahead, pick your favorite!

That hole is the need of the hour and can only be filled by…wait for it…Common Sense! This effort is to shine a relentless light on common sense and the rationale for different happenings in this world, our planet and our universe.

The public sphere provides a ton of material to undertake an exercise such as this. This is my humble effort to analyze the why behind every major happening in our current state of the world.