Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Pulling off the Barnacles

Does it ever feel like you're looking at life through a swim mask like this one?

By
Barnacles attached to a pair of snorkling goggles that washed up on Satellite Beach, Brevard County, Florida, USA.
Barnacles attached to a pair of snorkling goggles that washed up on Satellite Beach, Brevard County, Florida, USA.

You’re certain it was clean and clear when you put it on, but then some years and decades passed and now it’s crusted with barnacles, ill-fitting, and fogs up for no reason. And seeing clearly isn’t as easy as it once was.

Barnacles are crustaceans that attach themselves to boats, timber, rocks, (and swim masks). They form a hard shell around themselves for protection making them extremely difficult to remove.  I love the metaphor of barnacles for the stories and beliefs that stick to us over time but have long ceased to serve us. They form slowly and quietly and then suddenly there’s a barnacle party in your life.  And charming as they are on the bottom of a boat or the pillar of a pier, they’re not so charming when they obscure your vision of the sunrise, the stars, or your exquisitely ripe piece of avocado toast.

By the time we reach a certain age, the accumulation of barnacles (stories, beliefs about ourselves and others) on our swim mask can be cumbersome at best, debilitating at worst. Pulling them off one by one is the only course of action. Sometimes they pop off with a flick (a flash of insight, a line in a movie), but more often they take focus, energy, work. But barnacles are removable.

One more cool thing about barnacles before I set the metaphor aside…If an encrusted saltwater boat can make its way to fresh water, the barnacles cannot survive. They either fall off on their own or they scrape off without effort. Pretty cool, huh? Makes you stop to think about what areas in your life might be saltwater and what areas are fresh.

Kristin Brownstone, M.B.A., certified coach, writer, communications professional.

I’m a seasoned corporate storyteller and content guru, certified coach, and stage actor who loves working with people to heal and transform their lives. For over two decades, I’ve worked in corporate and executive communications in Silicon Valley for companies including Adobe, Apple, Sun Microsystems and others in the areas of executive coaching, narrative and content development, and onstage/video storytelling.

I believe high-touch work gets the best results and I help professional men and women find their voice, their purpose, and their path as they move from Act 1 to Act 2 (or Act 3!) of this adventure called life.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Wisdom//

The Golden Rule That Made Charles Darwin Such an Effective Thinker

by Shane Parrish
Community//

Letting go of limiting beliefs

by NADJA EL FERTASI
Community//

Put Down Your Mask, Life is Not a Carnival

by Davide Donghi

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.