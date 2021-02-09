Proven Steps to Set Goals like Napoleon Hill

Napoleon Hill’s name will always come up any time there is a discussion on the philosophy of success in business. This is because Hill gleaned and published some of the best ideas of all time on how one can become successful in business. From his work, you also get to learn about some of America’s most profitable business entrepreneurs from the early parts of the Twentieth Century. This is why Napoleon Hill goal setting tips are the most read. But what is it about Napoleon Hill that makes him a sought after author and an icon in the business industry? Let’s find out.

Napoleon Hill is known for his book “Think and Grow Rich” which is based on his early work. But what makes his work have an impact on the lives of people who want to be successful is that he studied successful people for a lifetime. From his study, he realized that all successful people had two things in common. He referred to these as the “common denominators” for business. This article will have a comprehensive look at the different steps to set your goals and live up to the expectations of Napoleon Hill.

Napoleon Hill Goal Setting Steps

STEP 1: WRITE DOWN YOUR GOALS

In his book “Think and Grow Rich”, Napoleon starts off by telling you to get clear on what it is that you want. The best way to do that is to write down the things you want in life. The napoleon hill goal setting worksheet was quite clear, so yours should be specific.

This is where you need to write down the small and definite things that define your goals. Besides that, you should also write down the things that will lead you in achieving those goals. So for instance, if you intend to make more money in the bank, be sure to write down the habits, actions, and practices that will help you get there. In this case, you should write down that you will not spend more than a specific figure in a day. Also, write down how much you intend to deposit in your bank account anytime you get the money.

When writing your goals, make sure the list has goals that are measurable, realistic, and attainable, at least that’s what will keep your goal setting course alive. Hill said, “weak desires bring weak results, just a small amount of fire brings a small amount of heat.” Your daily circumstances, abilities, and skills should be the foundation of your goals. That’s the best way to generate enough “heat”.

STEP 2: HOW WILL YOU ACHIEVE YOUR GOALS

This is the next thing you need to determine, how you will achieve your goals. Napoleon Hill said in his book “Whatever your mind can conceive, you can achieve”. Writing down your goals means your mind already has the goals, so it’s only a matter of achieving what your mind already has. But how will you achieve that?

You should start by determining what you will do to achieve your goals. The best way to go about this is by creating momentum. So take at least 3 action steps right after you have set your goals within 72 hours. What makes people lack the motivation to pursue their goals is not being able to take the necessary action soon. Action produces results. So you should be committed to the course and increase the urgency.

STEP 3: SET A DEADLINE

Your goal setting worksheet should also include deadlines. That’s the only way you will be successful in a timely manner. So setting deadlines is essential to productivity. In fact, deadlines are so effective that they make large projects or goals more manageable. As much as your goal may not seem realistic to some, setting deadlines will make them seem achievable.

Napoleon Hill knew that setting deadlines was the easiest task and he said “Your only limitation is the one you set up in your own mind”. But there are those people who still find it hard to set deadliness. So here are tips to do that.

You should schedule each step on your calendar as this will help you avoid procrastinating and missing deadlines.

You should also write down your deadlines. Having anything in writing makes it feel more concrete.

Understanding the right time limit. You should set a time limit that pushes you to be as efficient as possible. But don’t make it so short that it’s impossible to reach.

Handle the difficult parts first. You can get the motivation you need to accomplish your goals by doing the difficult parts first.

STEP 4: CREATE A PLAN AND GET INTO ACTION

Creating a plan is as easy as writing down your goals especially if you have everything in your mind. But the most challenging thing on a goal-setting workbook is closing the page and taking action. This is where your skills, patience, abilities, faith, and determination are tested. Napoleon Hill encourages dreamers to establish a plan for achieving their desires and start off immediately, whether or not they feel they are ready.

Taking action means performing relevant things every single day. So every action should draw you closer to your goal. If you want that perfect body shape, you will be forced to work out at least every day, running a business will need you to do the same.

STEP 5: WRITE A CONCISE STATEMENT OF THE ABOVE 4 STEPS

This is like a summary of the above steps only that you should be as comprehensive as possible. Write down the key points that will help you understand why you set the goals in the first place. So if you want to save more money than before, be sure to revisit the things you need to do to achieve that and write the key actions to take.

STEP 6: GO THROUGH YOUR GOALS

Hill suggests that you should read through your statement aloud twice a day before you go to bed and when you wake up in the morning. Doing this helps you keep your goals alive and have a feeling of success even before you accomplish your goals.

With that said, setting goals the Napoleon Hill’s way should now be easy. In the book “Think and Grow Rich”, Hill also tells the readers that the goals they set may not happen overnight, they should expect challenges along the way. So persistence and determination are the only way to actualize the above steps.