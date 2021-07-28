Property Management Companies Listen!

Do you have what you need to become a successful property management company?

Strategy, accountability, qualifications, experience, vision, respect, innovation, expertise, services, and stellar communication with property owners and residents are key for your brand!

How are you making sure that your residents are getting value for the rent they pay you?

How are you making sure that you are immediately responsive 24/7?

How are you making sure that everything is cleaned on a weekly basis?

From laundry rooms, carports and pathways, to yards and overall property.

What if there is a resident in need at night?

What if lights go out?

What if there is an emergency?

Refusing to have an onsite responsible resident you just hinder your overall success, because you look like you don’t care.

It’s not only about making money.

It’s about making sure that you have long term happy and satisfied residents.

Never decide on building updates and work, unless you have established a complete and detailed schedule which YOU MUST share in writing with your residents BEFORE the work begins.

NEVER assume that because you own and manage a building your work is done.

You are obliged to be a communicator, to respect your residents and owners, and to make sure that you know what you are doing.

ALWAYS be open to advice, to innovations and to learning the ropes.

Behaving like you know everything and not communicating immediately with grace and respect, you are just another money focused company.

LISTEN to the reviews online! When your scores are negative, you are doing something wrong.

Become a pioneer by implementing all of the above!