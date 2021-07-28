Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Property Management Companies Listen!

Do you have what you need to become a successful property management company? Strategy, accountability, qualifications, experience, vision, respect, innovation, expertise, services, and stellar communication with property owners and residents are key for your brand! How are you making sure that your residents are getting value for the rent they pay you? How are you

Do you have what you need to become a successful property management company?

Strategy, accountability, qualifications, experience, vision, respect, innovation, expertise, services, and stellar communication with property owners and residents are key for your brand!

How are you making sure that your residents are getting value for the rent they pay you?

How are you making sure that you are immediately responsive 24/7?

How are you making sure that everything is cleaned on a weekly basis?
From laundry rooms, carports and pathways, to yards and overall property.

What if there is a resident in need at night?
What if lights go out?
What if there is an emergency?

Refusing to have an onsite responsible resident you just hinder your overall success, because you look like you don’t care.

It’s not only about making money.
It’s about making sure that you have long term happy and satisfied residents.

Never decide on building updates and work, unless you have established a complete and detailed schedule which YOU MUST share in writing with your residents BEFORE the work begins.

NEVER assume that because you own and manage a building your work is done.
You are obliged to be a communicator, to respect your residents and owners, and to make sure that you know what you are doing.

ALWAYS be open to advice, to innovations and to learning the ropes.
Behaving like you know everything and not communicating immediately with grace and respect, you are just another money focused company.

LISTEN to the reviews online! When your scores are negative, you are doing something wrong.

Become a pioneer by implementing all of the above!

    Mariella Stockmal, Operations & Risk Management Executive

    I combine many years of experience and strategy to create results across various functions from eCommerce, Finance, Operations, and Risk.

    Skills and Experience:
    * Operations & Office Management
    * Finance, Fraud Management and Safety Measures creation to protect brands and companies.
    * Claims, Disputes and Chargebacks (Vantiv, Braintree, Ethoca, PayPal, Shopify, Global Collect, Adyen etc.)
    * QuickBooks and Bookkeeping
    * Policy Creation specific to an organization’s goals
    * Ability to solve problems
    * Desire to learn new things
    * Passion and adaptability
    * Slack, Zoom, G-Suite, and other office/business software
    * Accustomed to handling sensitive, confidential records.
    * Diplomatic and tactful with professionals and non-professionals at all levels
    * Word, Excel, Google Drive, Social Media
    * Fully equipped home office for remote work assignments
    * Languages: Greek, German, English, conversational French and Italian

    Job History:
    Owner at Business And Risk Management
    Jan 2018 – Current
    Blog about Business, Risk, Finance and Fraud Protection.

    Risk Manager, TrackR
    September 2015, January 2018
    Protected the company from fraud and unauthorized transactions.
    Brought chargeback rate down from 17% to 0.3%.
    Also worked with QuickBooks online doing reconciliations and entering data.

    Chargebacks – Claims Manager, FastSpring
    December 2011 – September 2015, Santa Barbara, CA
    Worked closely with co-founders, managed Fraud and Chargebacks, and worked with QuickBooks. Created policies, updated back end to portray proper sales/refunds.

    COO, SteveStockmalMusic.com
    Music Education - Music Performance
    Risk Management and Policy Creation, Financial management.

    Operations Manager at Santa Barbara International Film Festival
    Office Operations Management, policy implementation.

    COO, D. Kallonas & Son. Ltd.
    Policy creation, overall Company operations, international travel and finance

