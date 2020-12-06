Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Productivity Trend Forecast for 2021

COVID-19 has changed the way we work — every single one of us all around the world. No one could have predicted the pandemic’s effect on how we work.  Just as 2020 was unlike anything we’ve seen, so will be 2021 when it comes to work and productivity.  Here are my five productivity trend predictions for […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

COVID-19 has changed the way we work — every single one of us all around the world. No one could have predicted the pandemic’s effect on how we work. 

Just as 2020 was unlike anything we’ve seen, so will be 2021 when it comes to work and productivity. 

Here are my five productivity trend predictions for 2021! 

1. Better home offices

Reuters estimates that the amount of people working from home will double in 2021. As more people adjust to permanently working from home, investing in a home office that actually works for you just makes sense.

I have a LinkedIn Learning course on designing your remote office for productivity, and based on the feedback I’ve gotten, this is something lots of people are thinking about going into the new year. 

I’m seriously envious of this Ori Living gorgeous new design for the “Pocket Office” – it puts my “Smoffice” (small office) in New York City to shame! 

2. More (and better) collaboration

Zoom and other virtual meeting tools make collaboration so easy, whether it’s with colleagues you don’t routinely work with or people at other organizations.  As people get more confident with video meetings, collaboration will become the expectation — and it’ll be easier, thanks to all the features Zoom has for productivity.

I realize you might be getting “Zoom Fatigue” and getting sick of video calls but stick with me here – video is your window to connection in 2021. Those who embrace it will soar to the top. Mark my words! 

3. AI for the productivity win

Artificial intelligence can make your life a lot easier — and I think more people will start taking advantage of that in 2021. AI tools are finally getting advanced enough that they’re user-friendly and helpful. Otter.ai is great for meeting notes, and Skype Translator can translate meetings in almost real-time!

4. The rise of on-demand videos

These are messages that you can pre-record for your colleagues or clients for them to watch whenever it’s most convenient. (Plus you can record them whenever it’s most convenient for you!)

Doing a “pre-record” is nothing new in the world of television that I come from. The idea is that you set up like it’s the real thing and record the video whenever you’re ready. I predict this way of messaging will become much more common in 2021!

5. Starting a side hustle

Unfortunately, many people were laid off in 2020 because of the pandemic. Even after finding new roles, I predict lots of people will begin or continue side hustles that they’re passionate about. 

6. New ways to recharge

The rise of remote work means no more commuting or water cooler chats. But people will still find ways to recharge during the morning and midday — and that’s a good thing. Taking a little TV break in the middle of the day is something people are already doing. I predict that mini breaks, such as reading a chapter of a book, listening to a podcast, or taking a short walk, will all rise in popularity.

People will get even better at planning refreshing breaks during the day. These little boosts can make you even more productive by allowing you to return to your work with a renewed sense of purpose. 

Paula Rizzo, Emmy Award Winning TV Producer, Media Strategist & Trainer, Author, Speaker

A best-selling author and Emmy-award winning television producer for nearly 20 years, Paula has produced health, wellness, and lifestyle segments with a range of top experts, including JJ Virgin, Jillian Michaels, and Deepak Chopra. Most recently she served as the senior health producer for Fox News Channel in New York City for more than a decade.
Paula’s also the co-creator of Lights Camera Expert - an online course geared towards helping entrepreneurs, authors and experts get media attention.
Paula’s the founder of the productivity site ListProducer.com and best-selling author of Listful Thinking: Using Lists to be More Productive, Highly Successful and Less Stressed, which has been translated into 12 languages and has been featured on many media outlets including Fox News, Fox Business, Prevention, Business Insider, Entrepreneur, Brides and made it on Oprah.com’s list of “Self Help Books That Actually Help.”

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Space to socially distance now rated most important amenity in offices by employees post-COVID

by Joanna Dodd
Small Business Trends - James Michael Plumlee
Community//

Small Business Trends

by Mike Plumlee
Community//

Why Remote Work Will Be the New Normal

by Ricardo Jorge Pereira De Sousa Coelho

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.