Problem Solving Skills Every Entrepreneur Should Have – Abdullah Zubayer

Entrepreneur and Social media influencer Abdullah Zubayer First of all, who is an entrepreneur? They are individuals who turn ideas into reality and as a result, are very important in our society. Entrepreneurship comes along with a lot of responsibilities and risks. An Entrepreneur is one who, by risk and initiative, attempts to make a […]

Entrepreneur and Social media influencer Abdullah Zubayer

First of all, who is an entrepreneur? They are individuals who turn ideas into reality and as a result, are very important in our society. Entrepreneurship comes along with a lot of responsibilities and risks. An Entrepreneur is one who, by risk and initiative, attempts to make a profit. He is commonly seen as an innovator, a designer of new ideas and business processes. As an entrepreneur, you’ll be facing one problem after another. In a journey fraught with challenges on a day-to-day basis, how does one embrace success? A lot of the responsibility for this lies on the shoulders of the entrepreneur and their approach to problems and challenges. What’s important isn’t how many problems you face, but instead how you address those problems.

Every entrepreneur has their own unique style, but some problem solving approaches are inherently more effective than others. Problem-solving skills are extremely important in life and more so in business. Regardless of your profession, industry or lifestyle, solving problems is part of everyday life. The entrepreneurial journey is riddled with ups and downs and my ability to solve problems has given me great success in business says Abdullah Zubayer.

No problem is too much for an entrepreneur to solve. It can always be fixed, overturned, circumvented, or avoided altogether through changes. The most successful entrepreneurs don’t accept defeat; they keep moving and changing. Part of being a great problem solver is knowing how to evaluate each situation and look at outcomes on a holistic level, analyzing how your solutions will affect you or your business in the long term. Today isn’t nearly as important as a day three to five years from now. Successful entrepreneurs don’t rely on patchwork fixes; they always prioritize long-term solutions.

Persistence, determination or perseverance is a key trait of successful people. The best news is that problem-solving skills can be developed over time. Through practice and persistence, you can teach yourself to think critically, to be more decisive and to analyze situations faster and better.

Abdullah says my problem-solving skills have developed and improved over time through experience and hearing about the experiences of other entrepreneurs. Management skills and strong team-building abilities are often perceived as essential leadership attributes for successful entrepreneurs. Success is about how you stand out in a crowd, make a mark, and do things differently. For an entrepreneur, that is what differentiates the successful ones from the rest.

    The Bangladesh Global

