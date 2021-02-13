President Biden Can End Global Warming

President Joe Biden can end the man-made contribution to global warming completely, says Howard Bloom, founder and chair of the Space Development Steering Committee.

President Biden can end that man-made contribution by harvesting solar power in space and transmitting it to earth, a process called space solar power.

President Biden has committed to reviving the American economy using green energy. Says Bloom, “Space solar power is exactly what Biden is looking for. Space solar power is the green new deal.”

Why? Space solar power can

eliminate all technological contributions to global warming

eliminate all man-made emissions of greenhouse gases.

eliminate all use of fossil fuel for energy production. And, says Bloom,

“According to my late collaborator in space solar power advocacy, Dr. APJ Kalam, the eleventh president of India, space solar power can lift two billion people out of poverty.”

China has vowed to own the space solar power industry by 2035. China already has its first factory dedicated entirely to space solar power components. Says Bloom, “The nation that owns space solar power will own the earth. And will dictate this planet’s governing values. We want that nation to be the USA.”

Space solar power has a noble heritage. It was originally proposed by Dr. Peter Glaser in 1971. It was advanced by Princeton’s Gerard O’Neill in the early 1980s. It was supported in the early 2000s by Buzz Aldrin and the man who invented the Apollo Program’s lunar lander, Hugh Davis. And it’s been moved forward since then by figures like NASA veteran John Mankins. In addition, space solar power has also been supported by figures from the National Science Foundation and the National Space Society.

The technology for space solar power is well-known. We’ve been harvesting solar power in space and transmitting it to earth since 1962, when the first commercial satellite went up. That satellite, Telstar, was encrusted with solar panels.

Today solar power harvested in space and transmitted to earth is the backbone of a $400 billion dollar business—the satellite telecommunications industry. Says Bloom, “Space solar power is the future of energy. The country that leads in space solar power should be America. And it should be America under Joe Biden.”

______

Howard Bloom, who founded the Space Development Steering Committee at the behest of Buzz Aldrin in 1995, is the author of seven books and appears on 545 radio stations weekly. Bloom’s second book, Global Brain, was the subject of an Office of the Secretary of Defense symposium with participants from the State Department, the Energy Department, DARPA, IBM, and MIT.