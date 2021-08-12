Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Preparing Your Children for a COVID Variant

Preparing Your Children for a COVID Variant

The COVID-19 pandemic can be a daily frustration as new variants emerge and protocols change. The fast rollout of vaccines reduced cases over the winter and spring months.

A recent Siena College poll revealed that many New Yorkers had resumed gatherings, but the vaccines remain unavailable for children under 12. So, parents continue to have the burden of protecting their kids against COVID-19.

Dr. Philip Zachariah and Dr. Denis Nash talked about how the delta variant requires the parents to weigh the risks of their children’s social activities.

The Delta Variant

Even though the severity level is much higher in adults than children, the delta variant proves to be dangerous because it spreads faster. When the infection rate increases, the cases and hospitalization of children also rises. During the second wave in Britain, every 300 in 10,000 children between the ages of 10 and 19 contracted the COVID virus. 

A recent study by the CDC revealed three times more adolescents hospitalized this winter from COVID. Dr. Dave Chokshi, New York’s Health Commissioner, stated on July 8th that parents should seriously consider having their adolescents vaccinated.

Tips for Preparing Children for a Safe Summer

Dr. Zachariah suggested that parents remember that their children may be around unvaccinated adults during summer camps and family reunions.

Also, he stated that parents should confirm whether other people will follow mask rules during their summer activities and when using public transportation. It is vital, especially in places with low vaccination rates and higher transmission rates, as teenagers tend to mix with their peers.

Should Vaccinated Parents Get Tested?

The Delta variant causes high breakthrough infections in vaccinated people, so parents should get vaccinations to avoid infecting their children. According to information for the Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and Pfizer vaccines, Delta also weakens antibody defenses.

In addition, there are reports of extra sneezes, COVID-filled breaths, and coughs, suggesting that more people have the virus than previously. Parents should also avoid indoor areas with many unvaccinated folks.

Dr. Zachariah said that the chances of infections might be low for vaccinated people, but instead of risking, parents should stick to places with vaccinated people only.

    dr colin knight headshot

    Dr. Colin Knight, Pediatric Surgeon at Kendall Pediatric Specialists

    Dr. Colin Knight has been a pediatric surgeon for most of his career. He has worked for the Nicklaus Children's Health System as well as Kendall Pediatric Specialists. In addition to this experience, Dr. Colin Knight also serves as a clinical assistant professor for the Florida International University since 2013.

    Dr. Colin Knight received his B.S. in Molecular Biophysics and Biochemistry from Yale University in 1991. He then went on to receive his M.D. from the University of Virginia in 1995.

    Following graduation, Dr. Knight served in the United States Air Force for four years, serving as a Flight Surgeon until 2000. During this time, he earned the honor of receiving the Air Force Achievement Medal and the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award. After his time in the military, Dr. Knight returned to training in surgery and pursued a specialization in pediatric surgery. Throughout his training, he received praise for his dedication, expertise, as well as his insatiable curiosity in medical research.

    Dr. Knight understands the importance of improving the health of children before they need medical intervention and founded a local organization with this mission at its core. FLIPANY (Florida Introduces Physical Activity and Nutrition to Youth) teaches children to live healthy lives by educating them about nutrition and providing them with physically active camps. His passion for working with children extends beyond his profession into his work in the Florida community.

    In all that he does, Dr. Colin Knight strives to promote proper values of health and healthcare among his patients and coworkers as well as in his community. He believes in a hands-on approach to education that has enabled him to connect with others and pass on his expertise. You can learn more about Dr. Colin Knight and read some of his original work by visiting his website.

