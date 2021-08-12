Preparing Your Children for a COVID Variant

The COVID-19 pandemic can be a daily frustration as new variants emerge and protocols change. The fast rollout of vaccines reduced cases over the winter and spring months.

A recent Siena College poll revealed that many New Yorkers had resumed gatherings, but the vaccines remain unavailable for children under 12. So, parents continue to have the burden of protecting their kids against COVID-19.

Dr. Philip Zachariah and Dr. Denis Nash talked about how the delta variant requires the parents to weigh the risks of their children’s social activities.

The Delta Variant

Even though the severity level is much higher in adults than children, the delta variant proves to be dangerous because it spreads faster. When the infection rate increases, the cases and hospitalization of children also rises. During the second wave in Britain, every 300 in 10,000 children between the ages of 10 and 19 contracted the COVID virus.

A recent study by the CDC revealed three times more adolescents hospitalized this winter from COVID. Dr. Dave Chokshi, New York’s Health Commissioner, stated on July 8th that parents should seriously consider having their adolescents vaccinated.

Tips for Preparing Children for a Safe Summer

Dr. Zachariah suggested that parents remember that their children may be around unvaccinated adults during summer camps and family reunions.

Also, he stated that parents should confirm whether other people will follow mask rules during their summer activities and when using public transportation. It is vital, especially in places with low vaccination rates and higher transmission rates, as teenagers tend to mix with their peers.

Should Vaccinated Parents Get Tested?

The Delta variant causes high breakthrough infections in vaccinated people, so parents should get vaccinations to avoid infecting their children. According to information for the Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, and Pfizer vaccines, Delta also weakens antibody defenses.

In addition, there are reports of extra sneezes, COVID-filled breaths, and coughs, suggesting that more people have the virus than previously. Parents should also avoid indoor areas with many unvaccinated folks.

Dr. Zachariah said that the chances of infections might be low for vaccinated people, but instead of risking, parents should stick to places with vaccinated people only.