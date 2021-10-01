Power Of Women

Immediately, I was inspired by the confidently poised, well esteemed next #generation poet @amandascgorman, ricocheting and spit balling an eloquently self written poem, the unforgettable ecstatic #joy of her #smile non contained with adrenaline’s excitement, radiating through the simplistic vibrancy of a youthful, strapless pink dress behind a transparently mirrored, crystallized glass podium.

Half of the battle in #life is just showing up. Her acing every achievable #moment purifies the twenty something’s elite #influencer influential enthused giddiness, convincingly shown from a platformed entertainer, head to toe.

#Power is a word enveloped and thoroughly interjected into useful, current modern day society, embraced in this situation by incomparably #beautiful intelligent, badass #boss independent #women. Conceived is the combined responsibility and the given knowledge to spread a welcomed #wellness of necessary quality, philanthropic information. A #rolemodel’s character speaks volumes. The #female sector is no different on a keenly coveted #thursday #fall #autumn afternoon, turned evening.

@katyperry’s indigo violet, royally elegant sophisticated purple showstopper (complete with medieval puffy elbow sleeves) equally impresses in the name of feminine #fashion #style and #design. Her original song glances in the eyes of #beauty’s projected, authentic transcendence.

#September’s end and #October’s abrupt, seasonal introduction hosts @variety’s @lifetime annual expressive storied #sponsored event, comfortably acknowledging several deserving, determined honorees throughout an evening’s festively held, #charity decorative gifted occasion. Supportive is a gentle understatement of a proven, united environment.

Circular thought bubbles naturally form, creating heartened #artistic, highly anticipated candid #event authored speeches, and poignantly clever at that.

The destined profession of a #motivational speaker highlights presentable enabled, allowable #portrait skills in the #career visible #work place (now remote/freelance), extended out into the world. Awarded is a continual focus of effectively prided, generous, kind crafted personality recipients.

