Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Power Of Women

Immediately, I was inspired by the confidently poised, well esteemed next #generation poet @amandascgorman, ricocheting and spit balling an eloquently self written poem, the unforgettable ecstatic #joy of her #smile non contained with adrenaline’s excitement, radiating through the simplistic vibrancy of a youthful, strapless pink dress behind a transparently mirrored, crystallized glass podium.  Half of […]

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By

Immediately, I was inspired by the confidently poised, well esteemed next #generation poet @amandascgorman, ricocheting and spit balling an eloquently self written poem, the unforgettable ecstatic #joy of her #smile non contained with adrenaline’s excitement, radiating through the simplistic vibrancy of a youthful, strapless pink dress behind a transparently mirrored, crystallized glass podium. 

Half of the battle in #life is just showing up. Her acing every achievable #moment purifies the twenty something’s elite #influencer influential enthused giddiness, convincingly shown from a platformed entertainer, head to toe. 

#Power is a word enveloped and thoroughly interjected into useful, current modern day society, embraced in this situation by incomparably #beautiful intelligent, badass #boss independent #women. Conceived is the combined responsibility and the given knowledge to spread a welcomed #wellness of necessary quality, philanthropic information. A #rolemodel’s character speaks volumes. The #female sector is no different on a keenly coveted #thursday #fall #autumn afternoon, turned evening. 

@katyperry’s indigo violet, royally elegant sophisticated purple showstopper (complete with medieval puffy elbow sleeves) equally impresses in the name of feminine #fashion #style and #design. Her original song glances in the eyes of #beauty’s projected, authentic transcendence. 

#September’s end and #October’s abrupt, seasonal introduction hosts @variety’s @lifetime annual expressive storied #sponsored event, comfortably acknowledging several deserving, determined honorees throughout an evening’s festively held, #charity decorative gifted occasion. Supportive is a gentle understatement of a proven, united environment. 

Circular thought bubbles naturally form, creating heartened #artistic, highly anticipated candid #event authored speeches, and poignantly clever at that.

The destined profession of a #motivational speaker highlights presentable enabled, allowable #portrait skills in the #career visible #work place (now remote/freelance), extended out into the world. Awarded is a continual focus of effectively prided, generous, kind crafted personality recipients.

https://link.medium.com/eZn9f5iX0jb

    Samantha Steiner, Contributing Columnist

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Women have a “love-hate” relationship with power

    by Diana Miret
    Sarah Pendrick of GirlTalk Network
    Community//

    Owning Your Power as a Woman and Influencing the World: A Close-Up with GirlTalk’s Sarah Pendrick

    by Mike Zeller
    Community//

    5 Habits of a Confident Woman

    by Janet Ioli
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.