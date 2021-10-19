Power Napping to Re-Energize and Promote Better Productivity

Power Napping is an easy way for people who have trouble sleeping at night due to stress or distractions in their daily lives to catch up on sleep when they otherwise wouldn’t be able to fall asleep during normal nighttime hours, says Georges Chahwan. It’s also a great way for people who don’t get enough sleep because of their jobs (night shift workers, for example) to catch up on the number of hours they need to stay healthy and alert throughout their workdays.

It can also help people who suffer from burnout which results from working too hard and/or taking care of others but not themselves (which is a very common theme among nurses). Keeping yourself well-rested and nourished by eating healthy meals and snacks will keep your mind clear and focused. It will also make it easier to maintain good relationships with those around you.

Power Napping has many health benefits, one of the most notable is its ability to reduce stress, adds Georges Chahwan. The negative effects of stress can lead to insomnia, weight gain, high blood pressure, and other problems. If you’re not getting enough sleep at night it becomes difficult to maintain sanity during stressful periods. A power nap gives you the necessary time (15-30 minutes) to recover from these stresses while also providing many other benefits that ultimately promote better health overall for the individual who practices them regularly. Power naps are highly efficient in this way because they give your brain much-needed rest while promoting good physical well-being in the process when done properly.