Positivity in difficult times

We often tend to forget to thank life for the little things in life. Here's a food for thought..

By

Staying away from your family, and home,Trying to achieve your goals.

You’re jobless, you’re broke.

No friends left, really.

Most of them have a job, family or a life to live.You wake up, fight, fall, sleep.

Wake up to fight again..You are frustrated.

Feel like your life is worth nothing.

You go out for some change.

You see people.. Shopping, having fun, making new friends, partying.

But then,You also see people who don’t have a home to go back to, nor any means to make a living.

You see kids who lost their parents, and grown ups who don’t have a family.

Who do they live for?But you don’t see them crying.

They’re fighting, against all odds.

Trying all means. Living their life happily. Smiling.

Then you see people, with a lot of money, but no knowledge, or goals! Equally miserable!

If you’ve got a family, a few people who care for you, a home,and you wake up just fine everyday. You are already so lucky.

Above all, you have a goal, a reason to live! What is all this competition? Why the rush?There’s so much to be thankful for. Who has the time to cry?

“You might not be the luckiest person on this planet, but you can certainly be the happiest!”

As they say- “Happiness isn’t a place, it’s a state of mind”

    Sonalika Ruchandani

    Share your comments below.

