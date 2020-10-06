Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Positive Vibes Only; Are You In Control?

"The Hidden Messages In Water"

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

I am sure we have all heard the saying- If you have nothing good to say, do not say anything at all. With the help of Dr. Masuru Emoto, it has been scientifically proven; that your positive or negative words/thoughts can change the structure of a molecule. Who, what, when, where, and why you might ask? First, let us swiftly review what a molecule is.                     

A molecule is a group of atoms; atoms are the smallest unit of ordinary matter. We are as well as every living thing, made up of many atoms and molecules.

Dr. Masuru Emoto spent 20 years studying and providing scientific evidence of how water molecules transform when exposed to human words, thoughts, and intentions. His work is documented in the New York Times best-seller “The Hidden Messages In Water.”

Dr. Emoto proved during his experiments that water changes from positive and negative thoughts, words, and intentions. Video and pictures of his experiments show water molecule’s ugly distorted images when negatively engaged, while water that has been engaged positively shows beautiful crystal-like structures. The high vibrations from positive words create beautiful water crystals. He describes water to be a living consciousness. Before his death, Emoto made a powerful statement- “Words are the vibrations of nature. Therefore, beautiful words create beautiful nature. Ugly words create an ugly nature. This is the root of the universe.”

What does this mean to you? For starters, most scientists agree that the human body is 60-70 percent water. So, at a molecular level, your words and actions toward self and one another can alter reality and our perception of reality. A study by pubmed found that children associated with negative self-talk experience high stress and anxiety levels compared to those who engage in positive self-talk.

Most agree that positive thoughts yield positive results. So, with an understanding of Emoto’s study, “positive and negative words not only affect us on a deep psychological level, but they have a significant impact on the outcome of our lives.”

Your psyche, your children, friendships, and relationships can all benefit from this understanding. When utilized properly, your words can propel positive effects and cause positive ripples in life that we do not realize exist. Improving ourselves as well as the ones we love in the process.

Words as simple as, Thank You, Love, Compassion, Truth, Peace, Gratitude, Humility, Appreciate, I Can, and Success can go a long way.

Emoto’s studies are breathtaking to see and study, and they provide a deeper understanding of who we are and the power we possess. Neuroscientists often refer to his work, and I also recommend you to.

Life and death are in the power of the tongue.

As the saying goes- “positive vibes only.”

The Neuroscience Behind Our Words – BRM Institute. https://brm.institute/neuroscience-behind-words/

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 16: Donnie Marshall looks on from his corner at Sebastian Fundora in the first round of their junior middleweight match at Microsoft Theater on February 16, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images)

    Donald I Marshall III, Writer/Student at Purdue University Global

    Currently Pursuing A Bachelors Degree In Communication At Purdue University Global. Donald Marshall Is A Rookie Writer; He Is Also A Professional Boxer. His Pro Boxing Record Stands At A Strong 10 Wins To 1 Loss (10-1). Donald Is Still Rather New To Structured Writing Although He Possesses Strong Writing Skills. He Is Honing His Writing Skills Under The Tutelage Of His Professors And Fellow Writers At Purdue University.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Image by JESHOOTS
    Community//

    Transforming Transit into Travel with Purpose

    by V. Carr
    Community//

    How to Reinvent Yourself as an Artist

    by Alex Ashman
    Community//

    How to Raise Your Vibration and Live More Consciously

    by Bianca Alexander

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.