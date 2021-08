Create

A world

You can love.

Heal.

What hurts.

You can free

The pain

And chains

That have a grip

On who you want

To be.

Believe.



Your freedom

Exists

On the other side

Of this.

This Moment

This Craving

This Toxic

Fading

Of “Me”

Sit with it.

With you

All of you

Is welcome

Even This.

And freedom sits

In going through

What hurts.



Heal.

And love.

A world inside.