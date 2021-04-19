Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Plays Well with Others

“The secret of life is to own our imperfections.”

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
One of the skills I learned early on as an entrepreneur was how to apologize the right way. 

Learning how to say sorry quickly when things go wrong and acknowledging sincerely how my actions, had a part often helps smooth things over with clients and our team.

I’ve even designed Citrus Studios branded MEA CULPA and CNTRL +. Z note cards in anticipation of potential mistakes.  We also keep a list of go-to companies for gifts to help appease clients when things go unexpectedly and unintentionally wrong.

Here are some easy steps to help you learn how to apologize sincerely and effectively.

1. Know Why You’re Apologizing

When you’ve made a mistake or hurt another person, there are many good reasons why you should apologize.

By apologizing, you are able to:

  • Acknowledge that you were wrong.
  • Express your regret and remorse.
  • Open up a line of communication with the other person.
  • Learn from your mistakes and find new ways of dealing with difficult situations.

Research suggests that people don’t apologize because:

1) they aren’t concerned about the other person

2) apologizing threatens their own self-image, or

3) they believe that an apology won’t do any good anyway. (so why bother?)

2. Own It

I recently heard Diane von Furstenberg give a talk about her new book Own It. DVF didn’t know what she wanted to do, but she knew who she wanted to be. She wanted to be the woman “in charge”.

People in charge, “own it”.

They take full responsibility.

To me, that means, not shifting the blame, acknowledging your part, apologizing right away, and being specific (not vague) about what you’re sorry for.

Owning it also means taking the time to self-reflect, and understand how you got into the unfortunate situation in the first place and doing your best to avoid it in the future.

3. Rectifying

If there’s anything you can do to make amends, do it.

Whatever you can do to make things better, do it.

If you broke something, offer to fix it.

Take the necessary actions to make things right.

When you expect that every interaction you have won’t be perfect and learn to share these expectations with clients it helps build a strong foundation for a long-term relationship.

Not apologizing when you are wrong can be damaging to your personal and professional relationships. It can also lead to rumination, anger, resentment, and hostility that may only grow over time.

Apologies aren’t easy but can be important in mending relationships. With an open heart and a chunk of courage, you can take the steps to make a sincere apology.

Whom do you need to apologize to today?

How do you maintain your important relationships?

I’d love to hear from you!

Xoxo
Kalika

    Kalika Yap, Serial Entrepreneur, Inventor, Author, Speaker, CEO, Mom at Citrus Studios

    Kalika Yap is a thriving serial (concurrent) entrepreneur, author of the Little Brand Book published by Harper Collins, and inventor whose businesses include award-winning brand agency Citrus Studios, Luxe Link, the patented purse hook, The Waxing Co., Honolulu's first luxury waxing salon, The Tangerine Co. a digital production agency, & Orange & Bergamot, a creative agency for female founders.

     

    Kalika and her companies have been featured in publications such as Inc., Entrepreneur, The Huffington Post, The Today Show and MSNBC.

     

    Kalika was honored as one of the 100 Most Influential Filipinas in the world.

     

    Kalika was born in the Philippines and moved to Honolulu, Hawaii with her family to escape martial law. Kalika left the sunny 50th state for New York and graduated from New York University (NYU), with a degree in broadcast journalism.

     

    She started out working as a journalist for The Today Show, Bloomberg and CNBC before venturing into entrepreneurship.

    Her journey as a journalist has come full circle as the host of the EO Wonder Podcast.

    Kalika believes success is making a difference by empowering entrepreneurs to positively change the world.

     

    Her Big Hairy Audacious Goal (BHAG) is to help 1 million founders make 1 million dollars and create 1 million jobs by sharing valuable and inspiring stories of entrepreneurs online.

    She’s served on the Board of Directors and President of Entrepreneurs' Organization Los Angeles and on the Board of Directors of the National Association of Women Business Owners, LA (NAWBO).

    As devoted as she is to her businesses, Kalika’s husband Rodney Yap and their two daughters Malia and Kailani are her greatest treasure and she loves spending her off time with them in their home in the Pacific Palisades. Malia and Kailani are also entrepreneurs and recently launched their company Conscious Kids Co.

     

    You can find out more about Kalika on her website: kalika.com

