Contributor Log In
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Plan and execute, Three simple steps to success.” – Usman Rao

Usman Rao is a Musician Artist and successful Producer

Thrive Global invites voices from many spheres to share their perspectives on our Community platform. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and opinions expressed by Community contributors do not reflect the opinions of Thrive Global or its employees. More information on our Community guidelines is available here.
By
Usman Rao
Usman Rao

Meet Usman Rao is a indian musician artist, He is different from others in every views and he proved every time he is the best tune make and composer of India music industry. who already runs companies at such a young age Jelly143, from Behat, Uttar Pradesh,

he has earned a name for himself and got global recognition due to sheer hard work and determination. In fact, he is Behat’s youngest and most successful Music Producer. Leaving aside his success regionally, he has also become one of the youngest sensations nationwide in India

Just like his name, Usman Rao believes in leading from the front. Perhaps, that is why this 22-year-old Uttar Pradesh, It might be hard to imagine that Usman knows his mind so well when boys of his age are still trying to figure out what to do after passing school. It is his unique personality and crystal clear deposition that makes him a motivational force on the social media platform.

No wonder then that this active user on Instagram has more than 22k followers on his Instagram handle, @usman_rao__ . He keeps updating his followers about what he is doing or feeling regularly. But that is not all! He is also phenomenal when it comes to using such platforms to impart values to others. It is, perhaps, the best way to reach out to a young crowd and put them on the right path, he believes.

Usman has a song coming very soon zidd ho tum” For which everyone is waiting and Usman is hopeful that this song will also become a hit.

    Neila Jovan, Thrive Global

    As an organization, we exist to empower the new generation of thought leaders, developers, creators, digital marketers and entrepreneurs, to learn new skills, grow their careers, chase their passions and create financial freedom for themselves, their families, and their lives, all while living out their true purpose. Our global campuses and pop-up workshops will help to eradicate poverty. We are part of a global movement to increase diversity in tech and grow new economies in underserved communities around the world. We enable millennials to become what they want to become in life by learning new skills and leveraging the power of the digital economy

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    We should always listen to our heart: Usman Rao

    by Paul Ade
    Tanjid Ahmed
    Community//

    “Don’t share big goals with small minds” – Tanjid Ahmed

    by John Astuliam
    Community//

    Dreams Do Come True: A Successful Story of Anurag Maurya Actor

    by Saumya Pandey
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.