Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Philanthropy and COVID19 Relief Efforts: How Are They Related?

Everyone around the world has felt the effects of COVID19. Whether it’s falling victim to the virus itself directly or the experience of coping when the virus affects a loved one, co-worker of a friend. The devastating financial effects on economies and many business sectors have createdenormous concern for the future of both the U.S. […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Everyone around the world has felt the effects of COVID19. Whether it’s falling victim to the virus itself directly or the experience of coping when the virus affects a loved one, co-worker of a friend. The devastating financial effects on economies and many business sectors have created
enormous concern for the future of both the U.S. and world economy once the pandemic is over. Recently, philanthropy experienced a spike in members and donations. Whether attributable to small or large donations, charitable activity is essential to help those in need during this time of crisis. In fact, to date philanthropists and large multi-national corporations
donated over $7.8 billion dollars in response to the Coronavirus pandemic. Listed below is how philanthropy and the efforts to combat covid19 are related.

Both are increasing, but one at a faster rate:
Unfortunately, coronavirus cases are not slowing down in the United States and in most regions across the world. In places like NY that experienced a dramatic spike in cases, self-isolation and quarantine mandates are helping to slow down the spread of the virus. While it is increasing in
many countries across the globe, advice from the CDC and WHO has resulted in the U.S. guidelines for COVID19 that have been effective in moving the country towards a near term peak in coronavirus cases. The amount of charity work and dollar donations is increasing as well. As mentioned before, billionaires and businesses across the globe are stepping up and making donations to help those in need of assistance including major donations to research organizations and companies pursuing therapy or vaccine to address the virus. As has been so often the case over the course of our countries history, our society comes together when a common enemy confronts us!

Greater call to action:
The World Health Organization and philanthropists alike are calling for greater actions to combat the spread of COVID19. To stop any further collapse of the world economy and support the recovery, philanthropists are stepping up their role to donate their time and money to address both the most urgent needs and in developing the healthcare infrastructure for future health crises. Food pantries are critical to the community-level response. Food supply has become a critical need issue for many towns and cities. Philanthropists are donating food to food pantries and donating funds to farms to hire workers. Philanthropists clearly understand
that farmworkers are the foundation of our food supply. The WHO is advising all countries that have coronavirus cases to urge their citizens to stay home to combat the virus, yet the essential worker is required to harvest, package, transport, and stock what makes its way to grocery
stores and food distribution centers around the world. Philanthropists and the CDC have also enlisted the help of popular celebrities across the globe to spread the word about staying home, utilizing music industry streaming concerts and educational programming to generate charitable
support, entertain and engage while promoting community response to assist those most affected by the pandemic. It is amazing how the people of the world have come together to respond to this terrible challenge!

Originally published on Andrew Elsoffer‘s website!

Andrew Elsoffer Headshot

Andrew Elsoffer, Soccer Coach, Outdoorsman, and Investment Advisor at ABE Wealth Management, LLC

For over 25 years, Andrew Elsoffer has been coaching soccer in his community of Cleveland, Ohio. As a young man, Andrew was a three letterman athlete, holding positions on his school's soccer, baseball, and hockey teams. Later, he would play for the University of Michigan, semi-professionally for the Ann Arbor Cannon Club, and professionally for the Detroit Kickers. After some time, Andrew Elsoffer decided to focus on his career as a financial advisor, but he has never been able to abandon soccer.

Though Andrew's time playing soccer may be over, he has never left the sport completely behind. He has held coaching positions on a number of community and club teams for the last 20 or so years. To him, coaching gives him the greatest chance of making a positive impact on the young athletes in his community. Andrew Elsoffer is also the former President of the Orange Crush Soccer League. 

When he's not involved with soccer, Andrew Elsoffer is a trusted investment advisor. Andrew has cultivated 25 years of experience in the industry, amounting to a successful career in the financial industry. His people-first approach to business, as well as his passion for community ties in his career, are evident in his day-to-day dealings.

Beyond his love of soccer and his dedication to his career, Andrew Elsoffer is also an avid outdoorsman. From hiking and biking to horseback riding and deep water fishing, Andrew thrives in the wilderness and has fostered a keen fondness of nature. Whenever possible, Andrew enjoys traveling to incredible natural destinations both domestic and international.

For more information about Andrew Elsoffer and his passions for philanthropy, soccer, and the outdoors, please visit his websites or check him out on social media.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

How the Pandemic Changed Philanthropy

by Richard Abbe
Community//

The Connection Between Hunger and the Economy, as Demonstrated by COVID-19

by Debra Whelan Johnson
Community//

How The Philanthropy Industry Is Aiding The Fight Against Covid19

by David Shorenstein

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.