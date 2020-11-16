Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Perseverance Pays Off!

If someone were to ask you about your most recent accomplishment, what would it be?

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
  • The new job you landed?
  • The last promotion you earned?
  • The student debt that you paid off early?
  • The money you diligently saved for the down payment on your home?

No matter what your latest accomplishment, I am sure that you persevered to make it happen. You most likely mapped out what you wanted and then took the necessary steps to make your intended goal a reality.

My most recent accomplishment is writing, publishing and marketing my ninth and 10th books in 2018 and 2019. Both of them were written for one reason: to assist individuals like you in creating your own success. 

Yes – you and every other person reading this article have the secrets in front of you for getting whatever you want in life. And you indeed CAN have anything that you want. Simply identify your goal and then do whatever it takes to make it happen. Yes – that means persevere! Whether your goal is a monetary or literary one, I promise that you can do it; you simply have to want it!

Go for it!

Ann Marie Sabath, Author

Sabath's ninth book, What Self-Made Millionaires Do That Most People Don't is based on interviews with 30 U.S. self-made millionaires as well as her own expertise. It was released by Career Press on May 21, 2018. Do you have a question?  E-mail it to Sabath at [email protected]

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Work Smarter//

1-Minute Manners: 3 Ways to Brand Yourself For Success

by Ann Marie Sabath
Community//

Want to Unlock Your Highest Potential? Ryan Holiday Explains The Counter-Intuitive Key

by Darrah Brustein
Community//

On Grit

by Anand Tamboli

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.