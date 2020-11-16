Perseverance Pays Off!

The new job you landed?

The last promotion you earned?

The student debt that you paid off early?

The money you diligently saved for the down payment on your home?

No matter what your latest accomplishment, I am sure that you persevered to make it happen. You most likely mapped out what you wanted and then took the necessary steps to make your intended goal a reality.

My most recent accomplishment is writing, publishing and marketing my ninth and 10th books in 2018 and 2019. Both of them were written for one reason: to assist individuals like you in creating your own success.

Yes – you and every other person reading this article have the secrets in front of you for getting whatever you want in life. And you indeed CAN have anything that you want. Simply identify your goal and then do whatever it takes to make it happen. Yes – that means persevere! Whether your goal is a monetary or literary one, I promise that you can do it; you simply have to want it!

Go for it!