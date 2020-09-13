Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Perseverance Is Key: How Artist Pop Stunna Captures Energy In His Music

From a young age, music has always been an integral part of artist Pop Stunna’s life. Most of Pop Stunna’s inspiration stems from the music he makes every single day. Like a true artist, Pop Stunna uses his music as a tool to express himself. When it comes to his style and vibe, Pop Stunna […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

From a young age, music has always been an integral part of artist Pop Stunna’s life. Most of Pop Stunna’s inspiration stems from the music he makes every single day. Like a true artist, Pop Stunna uses his music as a tool to express himself.

When it comes to his style and vibe, Pop Stunna has always been about energy in his music. For him, making great music is all about having the skillful ability of incapsulating a feeling or energy into the notes, flow, and vibe of a song.

The next step may not sound as easy; once he has determined the energy of the song, he then translates that energy into words and lyrics. For many artists, writing music at this level is very difficult, but for Pop Stunna this part of the process just comes natural to him.

Pop Stunna describes that his creative process relies heavily on portraying raw thoughts and pure energy. This is what has made Pop Stunna an incredibly appealing artist in today’s age of music. He promises to always deliver all types of energy in his music.

Perseverance is key in today’s age of modern music. For an artist like Pop Stunna, he understands that no great artist is going to obtain the accolades right away. Accepting the fact that there will be long nights and countless hours honing a craft is a step in the right direction. Perseverance is something Pop Stunna understands greatly and he talks about it at length in his music.

For an artist like Pop Stunna, being able to sit back and watch what he’ll do next is truly a privilege. It is artists like Pop Stunna that ignite the music industry and push upcoming artists to truly incapsulate a particular energy or feeling when it comes to making songs. Pop Stunna plans to drop several singles before this year is over and one can expect tons of energy out of those songs.

Avery Bishop, Senior Editor at DARK Magazine

Avery Bishop is Senior Editor at Los Angeles/San Diego based feature platform DARK Magazine. Avery has interviewed high-profile verified celebrities including artists Joey Djia, Morgan "Juice" Ellison, Nevrmind, B Karma, Jordan Royale, & The Fault in Our Stars actress Emily Peachey.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

Perfectly Imperfect: How Rapper Artist Jordan Royale Uses Music to Speak About Mental Health

by Iman A.
Emmanuel Kelly, &quot;Never Alone&quot;
Community//

In dialogue with Pop Artist Emmanuel Kelly, Australia’s X-Factor Sensation, (VIDEO)

by Sharad Khare
Community//

Rising Music Star MkX: “Why we should start a movement to indeed talk to strangers”

by Yitzi Weiner

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.